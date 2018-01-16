Eco-fiber is a thin long strand or a thread of a vegetable tissue, mineral or a textile with flexible texture, which exists in the natural form. Eco-fibers do not require the use of any pesticides or chemicals to grow. Eco friendly fibers are defined as fibers that have been made with negligible use of chemicals and have limited impact on the environment. They are naturally resistant to mold) and mildew. Hemp, linen, bamboo, and ramie are some of the examples of eco-fibers.

Chemical agents such as wetting agents, scouring agents, soaping, and dyeing agents are used extensively in the manufacture of textile based products. Certain dyes used for garments are prone to cause cancer. Rapid growth of the textile industry and uncertainty or fluctuation in the prices of conventional fabrics are some of the major factors driving the eco-fiber market. Furthermore, major players operating in the eco-fiber market are involved in the manufacture of various eco-friendly products such as organic cotton and bamboo fibers. This is further propelling the eco-fiber market.

Natural and organic clothing is priced more by retailers, since the source of the fiber is free from herbicides and pesticides. Therefore, production of these fibers is not carried out on a large scale.

Asia Pacific accounted for dominant share of the global eco-fiber market in 2016. The region is expected to retain its dominance in the near future. It is anticipated to be followed by North America and Europe. Rapid growth of the textile industry and easy availability of inexpensive labor in Asia Pacific are some of the key factors driving the eco-fiber market in the region. India is the largest producer as well as consumer of eco-fibers; in2016, the country accounts for market share of more than 35%.

After Asia Pacific, Europe and North America are accounted for the next largest share of global eco-fibers market. Furthermore, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, countries such as the U.K., Turkey, and Germany hold large share of the eco-fiber market in Europe in 2016, while the U.S. constituted the major share of the market in North America.

The Middle East is expected to exhibit strong growth for natural grade eco-fibers, due to the hot and humid weather, which is favorable for this particular grade of fiber.

Prominent players operating in the global eco-fiber market include Ecofibre, Ecological Fibers, Enkev Bv, Esprit Global, Envirotextiles, European Industrial Hemp Association, Bcomp, David C. Poole, and Lenzing AG,.

