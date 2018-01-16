Market Highlights:

Data science helps in exploring data on large machines without the need for DevOps and infrastructure setup and facilitates seamless use of new tools and packages. To put it simply, they combine statistics, data analysis, and associated techniques to understand and gauge data. Data science techniques can be applied at a large scale to massive volumes of semi-structured and unstructured data such as text-based data, machine data, sensor data, and social media data. By predicting the likelihood of events before they occur, data science allows companies to be proactive and take actions to optimize outcomes.

The evolution of internet of things (IoT) and related connected technologies has generated massive amount of data through every device such as smartphones, routers, and switches. Rapid advancement in big data analytics has made organizations realize the benefits of dealing with the structured and unstructured data to produce actionable insights, which are valuable for business continuity.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5201

Major Key Players

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Google, Inc. (U.S.),

Wolfram (U.S.),

DataRobot Inc. (U.S.),

Sense Inc. (U.S.),

RapidMiner Inc. (U.S.),

Domino Data Lab (U.S.),

Dataiku (France),

Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.),

Continuum Analytics, Inc. (U.S.).

The global Data Science Platform Market is estimated to grow up to USD 115 billion with a CAGR ~ 29% through the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the market for global data science platform market. Due to the presence of major market players such as IBM, Microsoft, Google and many more led to development in this sector. TD Bank Group acquired Layer 6 Inc., a world-renowned artificial intelligence (AI) company based in Toronto, Ontario. Layer 6 adds new capabilities to TD’s growing base of innovation talent and know-how. Artificial Intelligence has the potential to power a new generation of data-driven applications from personalized and real-time advice to predictive analytics that will shape the future of banking for millions of individuals.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at rapid rate through the forecast period. Data science companies are setting up in Asia Pacific to meet the growing demand to maximise in-house data production and analysis. In November 2017, French software developer Dataiku Inc., which owns predictive analytics software platform Data Science Studio, announced its intention to accelerate its expansion in this region.

Brands like Cisco Systems have seen the value in having in-house data science teams because it is moving more of its marketing to digital. Asia Pacific region that is seeing much of the action as more and more data science companies are being setup with government initiatives.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-science-platform-market-5201

Key Findings

First a real estate from Durham, using data science and machine learning to help real estate agents. Their SaaS platform analyzes over 700 personal factors such as demographics, income changes, and purchasing behavior and life events of every agent’s contact and cross-references them against national averages. The resulting seller score indicates how likely they are to sell their home, helping agents know exactly when to reach out for the best chance at landing a deal.

Veritone, Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive solutions, has acquired the advanced data analytics software and related intellectual property (IP) assets of Atigeo Corporation.

American Family Insurance is accelerating its use of data through advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) with its purchase of Chicago-based data and analytics software company Networked Insights.

Browse more category related reports here: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/categories/information-and-communications-technology

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com