Albuquerque, New Mexico (webnewswire) January 16, 2018 – Many of today’s most successful business leaders, professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and CEOs use the services of a life coach to take their lives, careers and businesses to the next level. With an intention to help people step out of shame and dive into their dreams, Barb Tonn, the President of Cornucopia Counseling and Coaching, Inc. now proudly offer complimentary 30 minutes life coaching session.

Barb Tonn stated, “Life Coaching is not counseling or therapy; it is forward looking and is about achieving positive results in your life. As your coach, I will show you techniques and simple strategies for helping you to close the gap between where you are now and what you want to achieve. Contact me by email at barbstonn@gmail.com, or call/text at 719-371-6849 for your complimentary half hour life coaching workshops session.”

Barb Tonn, the Founder of Cornucopia Counseling and Coaching, Inc. have over 30 years of experience as a psychotherapist; and she specializes in helping people step out of shame, out of their “shoulds” and into their dreams. As a life coach, she has helped many. She will support you in daring to dream and manifesting your dreams.

While addressing the audience, the spokesperson stated, “Barb, who conducts her Life Coaching Online services over the phone, with Skype, or on Face Time, calls herself the “off-grid lady”, because she lives her own life outside the limiting boundaries of the “shoulds”! You can change your life now….Allow Barb to support you in stepping into your dreams with enthusiasm and excitement with a free consultation.”

One of the most widely recognized life coaches, Barb Torn has successfully coached thousands of people to reach their dreams and achieve their greatest ambitions. She is also committed to providing high quality life coaching, to enable any client to reach a better and more fulfilled level of life.

Sheila, one of the satisfied clients in Louisville, KY delightedly commented, “Barb is an amazing coach. Her skills are exceptional. I really like the way she has been instrumental in my personal empowerment. I have taken action on a wide range of things in my life. Every time we talk I feel like I’ve accomplished my agenda. I would recommend her wholeheartedly to anyone wanting to move forward in life.”

About Cornucopia Counseling and Coaching, Inc.,

Name: Barb Tonn

Address: Albuquerque, NM, USA

Phone Number: 719-371-6849

