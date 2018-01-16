This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Commercial Drones at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue US$ Mn from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Commercial Drones Market.. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Commercial Drones during the forecast period.

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Commercial Drones Market. Moreover, the global commercial drones market is segmented by application and by drone type. The global commercial drones market by application coversaerial photography, energy and infrastructure, entertainment & media, forest fire monitoring, high altitude imaging, mapping, natural hazards monitoring, precision agriculture, retail delivery, surveillance & inspection and some others. On the basis of drone type, the market is segmented as fixed wing, hybrid, multi-rotor, single rotor, nano and some others.

The report segments the Global Commercial Drones Market on the basis of Application and Type

Global Commercial Drones Market Analysis, By Application

• Aerial Photography

• Energy & Industrial

• Entertainment & Media

• Forest Fire Monitoring

• High Altitude Imaging

• Mapping

• Natural Hazards Monitoring

• Precision Agriculture

• Retail Delivery

• Surveillance & Inspection

• Others

Global Commercial Drones Market analysis, by Drone Type

• Fixed Wing

• Hybrid

• Multi Rotor

• Single Rotor

• Nano

• Others

Company profiles

• AeroVironment Inc

• Aurora Flight Sciences

• BAE Systems Plc

• DJI Innovations

• Draganfly

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman

• Parrot SA

• 3D Robotics Inc

• Textron Inc

• The Boeing Company

