Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Cloud Robotics market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Cloud Robotics over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the Global Cloud Robotics market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on Global Cloud Robotics market identified that North America dominated the Global Cloud Robotics market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Cloud Robotics market worldwide.

The report segments the Global Cloud Robotics market on the basis of Connectivity Technology, Types, and Deployment Model.

Segments Covered

The report on global cloud robotics market covers segments such as connectivity technology, types, and deployment model. The connectivity technology segments include Bluetooth low energy (BLE), Wi-Fi/WiMAX, 3G, 4G, and 5G. On the basis of types the global cloud robotics market is categorized into personal robots, industrial robots, military robots, and commercial robots. Furthermore, on the basis of deployment model the cloud robotics market is segmented as robotics as a service (RAAS), public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cloud robotics market such as, Calvary Robotics, Tech Con Automation Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc, ABB Group, Matrix Industrial Automation, Tend.ai, Ortelio Ltd, Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd, Midea Group, and HotBlack Robotics Srl.

