Chanakya IAS Academy announces an exclusive workshop for Civil Services aspirants at Bhubaneswar on 18th January 2018. The session will be held at Chanakya IAS Academy, Bhubaneswar Centre (Saffire Building, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Opposite – Crown Hotel, Plot No: N-6/454 IRC Village, Jaydev Vihar, Nayapalli), and will commence at 2 pm.

The insightful workshop will aim at empowering future Civil Administrators with all the relevant information and adequate steps to be taken that will ultimately take them to the glorious career at Civil Services. From exam pattern, its extensive stages, syllabus, services to subject wise preparation strategy, important sources for preparation, recommended books; the workshop will cover everything to educate students about the most coveted Civil Services exam and to help the serious candidates kick-start their preparation.

The subject matter experts of Chanakya IAS Academy will also provide the participants with right time management tips, answer writing tips and will also suggest ways on covering the vast syllabus of UPSC with an integrated and concise approach. Participants will also be encouraged to actively participate in the workshop and put forward their queries which will be answered by Subject matter experts.

Chanakya IAS Academy’s spokesperson, when asked about the workshop said, “The craze of joining Civil Services has increased manifolds in past few years amongst the young generation, and it is indeed a very good step being taken by the young generation of our country to lead the nation and bring a positive change. We not only acknowledge but salute our youngsters for this decision because it takes courage to give complete one year dedicatedly to the preparation, as every stage of Civil Services exam is pretty challenging. With these workshops, seminars and interactive sessions, we aim to reach the large number of aspirants, who due to whatsoever reason cannot join coaching institute, but seek the guidance of experts. The session will hand students a step by step guide for excelling in all 3 stages of Civil Services Exam”.