CAST, a Tewksbury, MA-based developer of world-class GNSS/INS simulation systems offers an advanced integration tester, applicable for the strictest military requirements.

[TEWKSBURY, 01/16/2018] — CAST helps its clients achieve complete GPS/INS integration testing with the CAST-3000 EGI Integration System. The system generates GPS RF signals with simulated inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor data, which makes controlled, dynamic testing in labs practicable for the military.

Advanced Scenario Inputs

The real-world scenario inputs provided by the CAST-3000 ensure that the GPS/INS navigation solutions do not separate, resulting in a blended solution that accurately mimics a real-life scenario. But the benefits of combined GPS and INS features also optimize signal acquisition and anti-jamming.

The company explains, “In addition, because it optimally combines GPS and INS features, it provides a tightly integrated solution for enhanced velocity, position, attitude, and pointing performance, as well as improved GPS signal acquisition and anti-jam capabilities.”

Useful for Military Environments

The CAST-3000’s different features are applicable in various military environments that demand strict requirements set in place for dynamic ground testing of navigation systems.

The synchronized simulation of navigation signals produces position and angle updates quicker, in comparison to just a GPS integration system. The company adds, “This is especially suitable for high dynamic aircraft and missiles, as INS fills the void between GPS positions.”

The system also has an interoperability feature that allows it to meet the most stringent and taxing military requirements.

The company says, “Our carefully-designed navigation simulators are the heart and soul of our business, honed by our engineers into powerfully accurate aviation testing tools, EGI integration tools, EGI diagnostic tools, EGI support equipment, JDAM testing, and more.”

About CAST

Located in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, CAST develops world-class GNSS/INS simulation systems. The company focuses its resources and skills on delivering top-quality GNSS test equipment and full-service maintenance and repairs that it has earned a reputation as a precise and trusted industry leader by top military and commercial clients.

