Cardiac markers are substances released into the blood when the heart is stressed or damaged. These markers include hormones, enzymes, and proteins. Measuring these biomarkers help to diagnose various heart syndromes such as acute coronary syndrome, cardiac ischemia, and conditions associated with obstructed blood flow to the heart. Generally, multiple cardiac marker tests are done by physicians over several hours to keep track of the blood level rise and to understand the severity of a heart attack.

Various factors such as increasing funds by various organizations to stimulate research & clinical trials in biomarker testing and rising geriatric population are driving the cardiac markers testing market. However, problems regarding reimbursement and regulatory system, and sample collection and storage are restraining the cardiac markers testing market. Determining cardiac marker levels in the laboratory takes substantial time. Hence, cardiac markers are not useful in diagnosing a myocardial infarction in the acute phase. This in turn restrains the cardiac markers testing market.

In terms of product type, the global cardiac markers testing market has been segmented into creatine kinase (CK), lactate dehydrogenase, AST, troponin, myoglobin, C-reactive proteins, natriuretic peptides, and others. The creatine kinase segment is sub-segmented into M & B subunits: CK-MM, CK-MB, and CK-BB. The troponin cardiac biomarkers segment held the largest share of the global cardiac markers testing market in 2015 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its efficiency and accuracy in test results to diagnose cardiovascular disorders. Based on application, the global cardiac markers market is divided into markers utilized for myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), cardiac heart failure, and others.

ACS is estimated to be the fasting growing segment driven by increasing prevalence of the disorder. Myocardial infarction is projected to be the second fastest growing segment, attributed to increasing rate of sedentary lifestyle among individuals, alcohol consumption, smoking, and unhealthy food habits, leading to obesity. In terms of end-user, the global cardiac markers testing market has been segmented into point-of-care testing and laboratory testing. The laboratory testing segment held the largest share of the global cardiac markers testing market in 2015, while the point-of-care testing segment is anticipated to gain comparatively larger market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to easy-to-use kits, availability of the technique in ambulances in some countries in Europe, and affordability for patients as the point-of-care diagnostic tool reduces expenditure on hospitals, thereby increasing the adoption rate of new diagnostic tools.

Geographically, the global cardiac markers testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global cardiac markers testing market due to high incidence of cardiovascular disorders, increasing geriatric population, and growing popularity of point-of-care testing. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, as emerging markets in the region are attracting companies engaged in the development of cardiac biomarkers. Factors such as large population, rising prevalence of CHD, and initiatives taken to spread awareness about cardiac disease diagnosis at an early stage are driving the cardiac markers testing market.

Major players in the global cardiac markers testing market are Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, LSI Medience Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Avantra Biosciences, Helomics Corporation, and Enzo Biochem.

