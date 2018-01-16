Market Highlights:

A sharp rise in terrorism globally has put the focus back on protection of the national boundaries on the state radars. The issue of border protection was minor especially in the European Continent until a few years back. The Schengen agreement allowed free movement in the amongst the members of the European Union, which had allowed for less investment in the border protection measures. Russia controlled overwhelming majority of the market. But the rise of ISIS and the incessant inflow of refugees has forced the members of the European Union to strengthen their border security apparatus.

Unmanned Aerial Systems like the perimeter surveillance and detection systems are gaining immense popularity in the market. The air based border security systems market will experience the fastest rate of growth in the forecast period.

Border Security Market is highly competitive, and vendors compete on the basis of cost, composite material quality, reliability, and market share. To survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to optimize their product development process to provide cost-effective and high-quality materials and parts.

The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Major Key Players

Airbus group,

Boeing,

Cobham,

DRS Technologies,

Northrop Grumman,

Elbit Systems,

Embraer Defense & Security,

FLIR Systems,

General Atomics Systems,

General Dynamics

Global Border Security Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are demand for mobile warfare systems, driverless cargo inspection systems, demand for persistent ISR, and demand for aerostat and blimps.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

September 12, 2017 – Airbus Tetra technology is integral part of the next generationAirbus_Modem2.jpg electronic verification system to transmit data and information of vessel locations off the coast. Airbus provides its latest Tetra modem “TW1m” to the telecom company Atlas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It will be used to integrate confidential data, such as GPS positioning and text messages into the Atlas vessel identification system which is run by a government agency.

September 12, 2017 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) awarded Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a contract to provide an in-fill radar system and tower. The amount of the award is not material to Elbit Systems Ltd, the parent company of Elbit Systems of America. The work is being performed in Texas. This program is another example of Elbit Systems of America delivering solutions supporting CBP’s mission to protect U.S. borders.

July 6, 2017 – Airbus Defence and Space has expanded its WorldDEM portfolio with the launch of WorldDEM4Ortho. Tailored for orthorectification of high and very high resolution optical and radar satellite data, WorldDEM4Ortho will enable corrections of all distortions induced by the topographical variations of the Earth’s surface and satellite orientation when acquiring an image. Covering the Earth’s entire land surface, WorldDEM4Ortho is the most consistent and accurate elevation model for orthorectification on a global scale.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region will also see major activity in the border protection space. The conflict in the South China Sea has forced the nations such as Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan to strengthen the border security measures against the Chinese. India also will be a major market going into the future as it seeks to neutralize its troublesome neighbors. South Korea and Japan will be implementing incremental features to counter the threats from North Korea and China respectively. The European market along with the Asia Pacific region will be as a result the fastest growing market in the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is constructing a 600 mile wall on the Iraq border where it installed state of the art Spexer 2000 radar, which can detect pedestrians at a range of 17kms and helicopters up to a range of 36kms. Saudi Arabia, Iran and Egypt recently joined hands to fight against ISIS and this is expected to give a big boost to the market not only in Saudi Arabia but in the whole region.

Target Audience

Government/Military Agency

Border Security Products OEMs

Component Suppliers

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

