BLACK+DECKER™, a global brand leader in power tools, home products, and outdoor power equipment is pleased to announce the addition of a best-in-class partner, Stovekraft Pvt. Ltd. to its licensing program. Stovekraft, which is based in Bangalore (India), will introduce a line of BLACK+DECKER branded kitchen and home appliances including Blenders & Juicers, OTG, Kettles, Coffee Makers, Toasters, Food Processors, Air Fryers, Cookware, Rice Cookers, Induction Cooktops, Room Heaters, and Air Coolers to name a few. Coordination of the partnership was led by exclusive brand licensing agency LicenseWorks, on behalf of BLACK+DECKER.

“In line with our vision to be a sustainable global diversified organization, we regularly review our strategic approach to secure the future for our customers and investors alike. Small Domestic Appliances are one of the key pillars for BLACK+DECKER around the world and we are pleased to announce this strategic initiative with Stovekraft in India“, said Mr. Amit Datta, Senior Licensing Manager, Europe, and Emerging Markets at Stanley Black &Decker.

Stovekraft is a leading manufacturer and marketer of brands in the kitchen appliances domain in India. Their flagship brands include Pigeon and Gilma. Stovekraft’s new collection of BLACK+DECKER products will be available across department stores, mass merchants, and online retailers.

Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director, Stove Kraft Private Limited, stated “BLACK+DECKER is an iconic brand that resonates strongly with consumers in India. The acquisition of the BLACK+DECKER license is part of our strategy to expand our offering across more product formats with elevated design, technology focus, and premium price points.”

Mr. Pranav Anand, Managing Partner at LicenseWorks added, “We are delighted to welcome such a strong player as Stovekraft to the BLACK+DECKER licensing program. We look forward to continuing the expansion of the Stanley Black & Decker brands in India through strategic licensing partnerships across a range of product categories that will complement and reinforce their position in the core business.”