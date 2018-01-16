Automotive door latch helps to open, close, lock, unlock a vehicle. The main objective of automotive door latch is to provide passenger safety.

Automotive door latches can be of manual operated or electronic operated. There are different applications of automotive door latch market: side door latch, rear door latch, slide door latch, hood latch and tailgate latch. Side door latch are fitted in the front door of vehicles. It contains an actuator which has detection switches for door open/ close, lock/ unlock and key operations. Rear door latches are fitted in rear side doors of a vehicle and contains actuator for different operations. A hood latch is fitted over the engine of a vehicle.

By type the market is manual door latch and electronic door latch. By application the market is segmented into side door latch, rear door latch, slide door latch, hood latch and others. By vehicle type the market is classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. In the automotive door latch market the market share of passenger vehicles are more than the market share of commercial vehicles.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the leading automotive door latch market. China, Japan, South Korea and India are leading markets in Asia Pacific region. China is the largest automotive door latch market in the world. China registered the highest y-o-y sales growth in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) sales in 2016. North America is the second largest automotive door latch market. The U.S, Canada and Mexico are the prominent markets in the region. The U.S is the largest automotive door latch market in North America as is the second largest automotive market in the world. Although automotive door latch market size is smaller in Canada and Mexico as compared to the U.S, they have higher vehicle sale growth rate than the U.S. Europe is the third largest automotive door latch market. Germany, the U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Netherlands are major markets in the region. Germany and the U.K are first and second largest automotive door latch market in Europe. In Middle East & Africa major automotive door latch markets are Iran and South Africa. In Latin America the major automotive door latch markets are Brazil and Argentina. Brazil is the largest automotive door latch market in Latin America.

Rising penetration of vehicles across the world especially in emerging economies are anticipated to increase the demand for automotive door latches. Rising sales of vehicles across the world is anticipated to increase the demand for automotive door latches. A major restrain faced by automotive door latch market is stringent emission control norms by government across the world which is anticipated to decrease consumer sentiments in automotive markets. A major opportunity in automotive door latch market is the rising acceptance of electric and hybrid vehicles across the world. Major automotive manufacturers intends to sell thousands of electric vehicles in future.

The report provides the various competitive strategies adopted by key players operating in the market to gain market share. Company profiles include company details, market presence by segment and geography, strategic overview, SWOT analysis and historical revenue. The report also contains details of market share analysis of key players in the market. Major firms operating in the automotive door latch market are Inteva Products, Llc. (U.S.), Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh & Co. (Germany), Strattec Security Co. (U.S.), U-Shin, Ltd. (Japan), Magna International, Inc. (U.S.), Kiekert AG (Germany), Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd. (Japan), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Minda VAST Access Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. (India).

