Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Advanced Ceramics Market Research Report – Forecast to 2021” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2021.

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Ceramtec GmbH, Coorstek Inc., Ceradyne Inc., Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Rauschert Steinbach GmbH and others.

Advanced Ceramics Market – Market Overview

Strong growth of electronics and semiconductor industry coupled with technological advancements is anticipated to boost Global Advanced Ceramics Market growth over the forecast period. Factors such as reliability and environmental friendliness of Advanced Ceramics is expected to further uplift market growth. The expansion of automotive manufacturing in Asia Pacific coupled with widening application scope is expected to fuel demand for advanced ceramics. They play an essential role in increasing safety, cost-effectiveness, and comfort in vehicle and automotive engineering.

Piezo-ceramic components play the role of sensors for electronic controls and deliver information related to engine process, position and changes in direction. Electrical components made from advanced ceramics react to such information and safety solutions such as ABS and ASR to release the airbags whenever required. Excellent properties such as lightweight, resistance to corrosion and non-metallic nature exhibited by advanced ceramics has fuelled their adoption in end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, medical and transportation.

In addition, increasing monolithic ceramics consumption in automotive application is further anticipated to positively influence industry growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for gasoline particulate filers in diesel cars is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to advanced ceramics industry participants to capitalize upon. New application areas such as fuel cells and batteries coupled with rising penetration of industrial internet of things (IOT) is expected to result in surge in demand for advanced ceramics over the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization along with significant investment in electrical & electronics industry, specifically in Asia Pacific and Latin America is slated to boost market growth at a rapid pace. Rising income levels in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil has further bolstered the growth of end-use industries creating a positive influence on advanced ceramics consumption.

Receive a Sample Report upon Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1604

Electroceramics are the leading application segment and are expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Demand for ultrathin ceramic membranes in sensor technology is expected to be driven by growth of IOT Ecosystem. Furthermore, advancement in healthcare technology is also expected to benefit advanced ceramics demand. Increasing usage in applications such as joint implants and in-dental procedures is set to further uplift market growth significantly.

Asia Pacific is set to witness the fastest growth over the next seven years driven by growth of electronics industry coupled with rising automotive production. Automotive production and sales have increased at a great pace in the region over the last decade and is expected to continue witness an upward trend due to rising income levels and strong economic growth.

Developed regions such as North America and Europe are also anticipated to exhibit above average growth due to technological advancement along with development of novel product such as nitride ceramics. New and advanced ceramic nano-composites are enabling ceramics to mimic physical properties of metals further driving market growth.

Advanced Ceramics Market – Competitive Analysis

The Global Advanced Ceramics Market is moderately consolidated and is largely driven by product innovation and technological up gradation. Companies such as CeramTec focus on developing application specific products and solution in order to cater to the intricate requirements of various application fields.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Nov 2016: CeramTec announced the acquisition of UK electro-ceramics business from Morgan Advanced Materials that comprises of two production facilities in Ruabon and Southampton. The acquisition encompasses the sale of business, assets, and goodwill for enterprise value of USD 55 million.

Nov 2016: Kyocera Corporation showcased its latest innovations in engineered ceramics for high performance and mechanical applications at Materials Research Society’s Fall 2016 Meeting. The company aims at developing technologies and services that suit application requirements such as lightweight, thermal properties and abrasion resistance for end-use industries raning from medical to electrical, automotive, and renewable energy.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/advanced-ceramics-market-1604



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com