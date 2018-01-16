A new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” studies the performance of the global multiplex biomarker imaging market over a ten year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value forecast of the global multiplex biomarker imaging market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. The estimates point to a revenue growth from about US$ 270 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 843 Mn by 2027 end, resulting in a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period.

Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global multiplex biomarker imaging market is segmented on the basis of component type, imaging technique, application and end-user.

The instrument segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 200.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to reach a value of US$ 620.4 Mn at the end of the year 2027 and exhibit a CAGR of 12% during the period of assessment.

The software segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 41.2 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of US$ 133.2 Mn at the end of the year 2027 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the period of assessment.

The IHC Assay segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 177.9 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of US$ 557.4 Mn at the end of the year 2027 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% during the period of assessment.

The FISH Assay segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 59.4 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to reach a value of US$ 179.4 Mn at the end of the year 2027 and exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% during the period of assessment.

The research segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 238.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to reach a value of US$ 740.5 Mn at the end of the year 2027 and exhibit a CAGR of 12% during the period of assessment.

The translational laboratories segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 4 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to touch a value of US$ 418.2 Mn at the end of the year 2027 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.8% during the period of assessment.

Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Regional Forecast

Future Market Insights tracks the performance of the global multiplex biomarker imaging market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the North America multiplex biomarker imaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 152.4 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to touch a value of US$ 501.4 Mn at the end of the year 2027 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% during the assessment period. The Western Europe multiplex biomarker imaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 64.7 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to touch a value of US$ 208.6 Mn at the end of the year 2027 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% during the period of assessment.

Global Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Vendor Insights

The report has included some of the key players operating in the global multiplex biomarker imaging market such as Perkin Elmer, Inc., Bio-rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam plc., Merck KGaA, Illumina Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Aushon BioSystems Ltd., MicroConstants, Inc. and ToposNomos Ltd. Leading manufacturer of Multiplex Biomarker Imaging are focusing on collaborations with laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies in order to expand sales presence. Other companies are focusing on targeting technologically advanced emerging economies such as Asia Pacific region with availability of sufficient capital base and skilled labour.

