Market Scenario

Underwater concrete is concrete used for prevention of concrete segregation under the water. Due to this, various types of admixtures are used with the objective of maintaining and enhancing the durability of concrete.

Underwater concrete market is majorly driven by the emerging need for the repair and maintenance of the existing underwater structures. Various kinds of admixtures are being used in underwater concrete, which help in reducing shrinkages, strengthening the durability and preventing the erosion of concrete when the concrete is being used underwater. The increasing construction of dams and tunnels in the developing nations and the advanced constructions such as swimming pools in developed nations contribute largely to the growth of the underwater concrete market. The increasing demand of marine installations such as underground shafts and port and harbour installations also drives the demand for underwater concrete.

The Underwater Concrete Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 9% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to grow the highest in the underwater concrete market. The improved quality of underwater marine constructions, including bridge piers in rivers and harbor installations is expected to drive the growth of the market. In the Asia-Pacific region, the growth of the underwater concrete market can be attributed to the undertaking of underground metro projects.

Key Players

The key players in underwater concrete market are Sika AG (Switzerland), Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico), Rockbond SCP Ltd (UK), Conmix Ltd. (United Arab emirates), HeidelbergCement Group (Germany), M-Con Products Inc. (U.S.), Underground Supply, Inc. (U.S.), Wieser Concrete Products Inc. (U.S.) and others.

