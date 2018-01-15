Growing mobile phone subscription base, emerging BYOD & CYOD mobility trends, coupled with evolving telecommunication sector to drive India enterprise mobility market through 2022

According to a recently released TechSci Research report, “India Enterprise Mobility Market By Software Type, By Security Solutions, By Deployment, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022”, the enterprise mobility market in India is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 25% during 2017-2022. The key factors driving India enterprise mobility market (EMM) include increasing internet and smartphone penetration, growing IT consumerization, and availability of diversified smart devices at affordable prices. Further, with the adoption of emerging IT trends such as cloud services, IoT, BYOD, CYOD, BYOA across various sectors like banking, financial services, retail, etc., demand for enterprise mobility solutions in the country is likely to rise in the coming years. EMM is gaining traction across different sectors due to various advantages associated with EMM solutions, such as, higher workforce productivity, operational transparency, authorized access to enterprise data and asset tracking.

Among different software types, mobile device management (MDM) accounted for the largest share in India enterprise mobility market in 2016, followed by mobile application management (MAM) and mobile content management (MCM) solutions. The dominant share of MDM can be attributed to numerous advantages provided by it, such as, data sharing, configuration settings, application distribution and corporate data backup or restoration features. Among the enterprise security solutions, mobile device security segment held the largest share in 2016, followed by mobile network security segment. Cloud based enterprise mobility solutions are rapidly gaining popularity, and their share in India enterprise mobility market is anticipated to rise expeditiously on the back of various benefits such as enhanced cost-effectiveness and remote monitoring. A large demand for enterprise mobility solutions emanates from the BFSI sector on account of the rising adoption of SMACT technologies and increasing focus on online transactions, digital payments and online account servicing. VMware India Private Limited is the market leader in India EMM market followed by Blackberry India Private Limited and IBM India Private Limited.

“There has been an increase in the adoption of enterprise mobility management solutions across various end use sectors due to growing usage of SMACT technologies (Social Media, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud and Internet of Things), and increasing demand for enterprise devices and network security. Furthermore, with the need for operational efficiency monitoring and workforce mobility management, enterprise mobility solutions market in India is expected to witness a surge in demand in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Enterprise Mobility Market By Software Type, By Security Solutions, By Deployment, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022” has evaluated the future growth potential of the enterprise mobility market and has also provided the statistics and information on market structure, size, share and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities existing in the India enterprise mobility market.

