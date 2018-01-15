“The Report Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Water Leakage Detector Systems
The global leak detection market for the oil and gas industry is expected to grow during the forecast period. The reason for the market’s growth is the rising demand for oil and gas pipeline projects, especially at offshore locations. Offshore locations are highly preferred for oil and gas pipeline projects due to the shift of oil and gas operations to high-pressure areas and deep-water zones. The increased demand for clean energy resources has boosted the demand for natural gas resources.
Technavios analysts forecast the global water leakage detector systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water leakage detector systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
3M
ABB
Badger Meter
Gutermann AG
Halma
Other prominent vendors
Aquilar
Honeywell International
Mueller Water Products
NEC Corporation
Pentair
Pure Technologies
Schneider Electric
Siemens
SPX Corporation
TTK
Market driver
Rising water stress levels across the globe
Market challenge
High installation cost
Market trend
Technological innovations
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Industry overview: Global leak detection market for oil and gas industry
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Global water leakage detector systems market
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Fixed leakage detector market size & forecast
Portable leakage detector market size & forecast
Market opportunity by Product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Residential market size & forecast
Commercial market size & forecast
