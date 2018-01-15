Ottawa, Canada

In our fast paced, social media driven and somewhat nar“selfie”ssistic world of fast food and poor health, isn’t it time to utilize modern technology to allow our blood to communicate with us? The popularity of heart tracking devices like Fitbit and the Apple Watch have caused quite a stir in the marketplace. Although the average individual does not necessarily have the scientific knowledge to accurately discern the information provided by these devices, a quick glance can certainly communicate key information about the condition of one’s heart. Needless to say, a Fitbit will not tell you if you have a parasite or if you are dehydrated. What if there was a way to have our blood communicate with us? What if we were able to take a selfie or even a live video of our blood and get a glimpse into what’s really going on with our health?

Steps of awareness (stepsofawareness.com) is an Ottawa based organization that allows individuals to have a selfie with their blood. Our team of Live Blood Technicians will provide you with a simple scientific visual demonstration of what your blood is communicating to you. Aside from telling you its colour (hopefully red), a simple drop of blood can give you an excellent overall picture of your wellbeing. Traditional lab blood tests are an autopsy of our blood, whereas with this method, the blood is still living. A technician is able to see things that a doctor may not be looking for and the results are immediate. This does not by any means take away from the traditional blood testing. It just sees things differently.

Our live blood technician assesses for an assortment of nutritional strengths and weaknesses. You are able to see for yourself, via a TV screen, an easy to understand look at what is happening within your body at that particular time. Although it is not a medical procedure, as the technician does not treat, cure or prescribe, it’s very eye opening.

Ted Aliosio, author of the book ‘Blood Never Lies” makes it clear that the technician is assessing your health and healing environment, not your health and healing. The two concepts are not necessarily the same. A visualization of your live blood may find indications of parasites, mineral and vitamin deficiencies like iron or B12. They may also see indications of digestive disorders, candida, stress to your liver or your kidneys, or hormonal issues such as menopause or thyroid, just to name a few. After a Live Blood session individuals will have the awareness to take the next steps for good health.

What’s most exciting is when clients return for a follow-up and there is a visual change in the look of the blood and they feel and look better, there is no more powerful motivator for continuing to incorporate these positive changes in their lifestyle. That is why taking a “selfie” with their blood is encouraged.

We invite you to participate in one of our next sessions and take a selfie with your blood.

