Focusing initially upon Central and Eastern Europe, a new website has been launched today that seeks to provide Professional Investors and Property Developers with a collaborative opportunity never seen before.

www.studivest.com will provide information and news on Purpose Built Student Housing (PBSH), its growing appeal among investors, its enduring investment fundamentals and new investment opportunities but with an initial focus upon Central and Eastern Europe.

Studivest, one of the Mellstock family of brands, is backed by a team with over a decade of collective experience in the sector who are, in-turn, supported by designers, architects, structural and electrical engineers and developers and who are all dedicated to helping Professional Investors gain access to unique and financially rewarding opportunities across the Emerging Europe region.

Its Business Development Director, Tony Trescothick, who has spent the past eight years as part of the senior management team for the Coral Student Portfolio said: “We are thrilled to offer a unique platform that will offer a tantalising glimpse of new opportunities in this compelling real estate sector. As larger global names snap up mega-portfolios in mature and evolving markets alike, there are new opportunities in the frontier markets that Studivest can introduce. In terms of acquisition cost and commitments, these developments are ideally suited to more modest investment budgets.”

The Coral Student Portfolio was acquired by Student Accommodation specialist the GSA Group almost three years ago and, as GSA Coral, is now one of the market’s most successful PBSH investment funds.

“Studivest has built an established network of experienced developers and designers across the region that have also spotted this growing trend that is sweeping across Europe. We are well-placed to work with Professional Investors eager to tap into the tried-and-tested business models that have seen billions of dollars of international investment being made in the past few years”, he continued.

Studivest is exclusively for Professional Investors and Developers to collaborate and to create partnerships that will be provide access to investment opportunities that will take full advantage of the growing numbers of globally-mobile students, projected by UNESCO to increase by almost 100million over the next decade.

