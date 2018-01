Market Scenario:

Smartphone operating system refers to the operating systems running on mobile phones, tablets, PDAs and other mobile devices. Basically, an operating system is a platform that allows devices to run applications and programs on it. Symbian and Research in Motion were among the early starters in the market and occupied nearly half of the market, but were driven out in no time. With the release of operating systems from Apple and Google, there has been a tremendous increase in the sales of mobile phones.

Technology giants such as Google and Apple are the major players in smartphone operating system market. Google’s operating system, Android, is the most popular smartphone operating system owing to its open source platform and user friendly interface. Increasing adoption of smartphones is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of smartphone operating system market. Increasing digitalization is another major factor responsible for fueling the growth of global smartphone operating system market. Apple’s iOS ranks second in terms of market share in the smartphone operating system owing to the increasing adoption of iPhones. Android and iOS continue to dominate the smartphone operating system market. The company focuses on designing operating systems for smartphones, tablets, PDAs, computers and laptops. Microsoft and Blackberry rank next in line after Apple and Google in terms of smartphone operating system market share.

Increasing demand for mobile applications and growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping are other major factors driving the growth of the global smartphone operating system market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding different applications being offered by smartphones like fitness apps, GPS maps, gaming and much more is boosting the growth of the market.

The global smartphone operating system market has been segmented on the basis of type and operating system. The type segment is classified into open source and closed source platforms. Whereas, the operating system segment is further classified into android, iOS, windows, blackberry, Symbian and others. However, android operating system segment is expected to hold the major share of the market owing to the increasing adoption of android based smartphones and increasing demand for open source applications on play store. High adoption of mobile applications is one major factor driving the growth of smartphone operating system market. Android operating system sub segment is also expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Whereas, iOS from Apple is specifically meant for Apple phones and does not support open source platform. This limits the usage of this operating system. Even then, the market share of iOS is considerably high and continues to dominate the market.

The North American region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to better technological enhancements and increasing popularity of smartphones in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing use of mobile devices for payments is another major factor driving the growth of smartphone operating system market in the region.

The global smartphone operating system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis:

The global smartphone operating system market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to technological advancements in smartphone industry.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global smartphone operating system market are Google, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Blackberry Limited (U.S.), Linux Foundation (U.S.), Jolla OY (Finland), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.) and Samsung Electronics (South Korea).

Segments:

The global smartphone operating system market is segmented by type and operating system. Based on the type, the market is segmented into open source and closed source. Based on operating system, the market is segmented into android, iOS, blackberry, Symbian and others.

