Dubai, UAE: Light Middle East 2017 is expected to feature record turnout even as international interest surges in the region’s premier architectural lighting design and technology showcase.

With analysts indicating that the Middle East is expected to be among the fastest growing markets for lighting design and solutions, global brands are lining up to get on board the trade and networking platform to showcase a wide range of innovative products and solutions.

Already the preferred launching pad for many a promising innovation from leading international brands, Light Middle East 2017 is expected to feature even more cutting-edge lighting solutions, when it gets underway in Dubai in October.

“The Middle East is today among the most exciting markets for innovative lighting products and it is not surprising that leading manufacturers and designers want to be part of this exciting region,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Light Middle East organisers, Messe Frankfurt Middle East. “Early indications are that this year too, the exhibition will be a venue for a number of exciting international and regional product launches by leading brands, underlining the priority being given to the region by market leaders,” he added.

Making their Light Middle East debut with a range of refined and elegant cast iron street lanterns is Archimet Ltd from Russia. The company who have participated in large scale urban lighting projects in Russia and the Middle East, is looking to make a favourable impression on Light Middle East visitors, after having experienced huge interest from Middle East trade visitors when they participated at Light + Building in Frankfurt earlier.

Also in the fray is ELT (Especialidades Luminotecnicas S.A.U. from Spain. Already familiar with doing business in the region as supplier of lighting components for street lighting projects for the Kuwait government, the company is set to showcase a range of smart lighting solutions, remote point to point management and interoperable and interconnected systems.

Juan Jose Gonzalez Mendez, CEO of ELT said: “By meeting with the core market actors we’ll gain insight into how to make it in the industry according to trends, competitors offer, demands and tailor-made requests, while also meeting new potential customers to identify new incoming perspectives and challenges.”

Also from Spain, with a range of LED lighting solutions to showcase in Dubai are Nexia Illuminacion. Middle East Area Manager, Nazareth Mossissian said: “We first started our Export Department in 2010 & since then we are doing great business. In 2014, 2015 and 2016 I was personally attending Light Middle East and meeting with a lot of prospective clients from the regbion, which is why we decided to participate in the exhibition this time and introduce ourselves properly to our prospective clients and showcase our LED product range.”

Specialising in energy management solutions is Pioneers Technical Systems based out of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and with experience in numerous projects around the region. Participating at Light Middle East 2017, the company will be displaying a range of street lights, floodlights, hibay, indoor panels and LED display systems to trade visitors at the show.

From Stuttgart, Germany, Riva Lighting offers tailor-made lighting systems based on the latest generation of LEDs. Specialising in lighting solutions for manufacturing areas, industrial facilities, open spaces and clean rooms the company’s lighting solutions help organisations to reduce their CO2 footprint, energy usage and costs.

Michael Schlaeger, General Manager, Riva Lighting said: “Our product portfolio includes various hall and outdoor luminaires, which can be used almost anywhere in any building. Typical fields of application are for example production, logistics and high-bay warehouses. We also have suitable products for cold storages, sporting and concert halls as well as for parking lots and to industrial buildings. In field of clean room lighting solutions we can respond individually to customer needs.”

Now in its 12th edition, Light Middle East 2017 returns with a host of headline features such as the Light Middle East Awards, where the spotlight will shine on outstanding regional and global lighting projects; and the Think Light Conference, a two-day summit bringing together designers, architects, engineers, and developers to share insights, inspiration, and thought leadership in the lighting industry.

Other features include Light.ication, the Middle East’s only competition nurturing the next generation of regional lighting designers, architects, and engineers; and Ready Steady Light Middle East, a live competition during the show where teams are given 90 minutes to design and install a lighting scheme with a range of provided equipment. More information about Light Middle East is available at: www.lightme.net.