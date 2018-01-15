Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Information by Backing Material (Paper, PVC, Polypropylene, and others) by Product (Masking, Carton Sealing, Electrical, Double-sided, and others) by Application (Healthcare, Packaging, Construction, Manufacturing, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market– Overview

As pressure sensitive tapes do not require water or any other solvents for adhesion purposes and are convenient to use, the market for this product category it growing at an accelerated pace. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Packaging & Transport sector recently published in its report on ‘Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022’ that the segment will witness more than average revenue levels in USD million at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR % from 2016 to 2022.

Since the inception of pressure sensitive tapes, they have found applications in many sectors and for various purposes. The versatility of this product has enabled the gradual growth in demand observed in the market. Since the advent of these types of tapes, they are increasingly replacing the use of screws, nuts and bolts in mechanical operations. Pressure sensitive tapes are also finding startling applications in the medical and healthcare sector which is further spurring the demand for this segment. The amount of orthopedic injuries and stable improvements in surgical procedures have further prompted the growth trend in this sector. Rise in the market for effective packing solutions that are not only effective but also cost efficient has further prompted the growth of this sector. With different requirements arising on a regular basis, the product types and qualities are also undergoing evolution.

Expanding uses of electronics in the automotive have also additionally boosted the adhesive tape market. With emphasis increasingly being on environmental friendly packaging increasing worldwide, the pressure sensitive tapes are also being manufactured with the special quality so as to enable them to decompose easily once they have satisfied their use. High demand for pressure sensitive tapes is on the rise, especially in emerging economies in the APAC region. Markets such as Malaysia and Indonesia are actively promoting the use of for pressure sensitive tapes in their healthcare sector and medical sectors. The pressure sensitive tapes market can however find its growth hampered due to increase in the cost of raw materials in the world and high levels of manufacturing costs.

Latest Industry Updates:

Nov 2017 Lincoln International, a leading global mid-market investment bank has announced that Wingate Partners have sold Nekoosa to Sentinel Capital Partners. The Company produces a comprehensive suite of materials in four key product areas: application and pressure sensitive tapes used to protect and transfer graphics onto surfaces among other possible applications.

May 2017 Avery Dennison Corp. of Glendale announced lately that it had acquired Finesse Medical, an Irish medical supply manufacturer, for an undisclosed amount. Finesse Medical generated more than 15 million euros in revenue last year. Finesse Medical was acquired to strategically pair with Avery Dennison’s subsidiary Vancive Medical Technologies, a manufacturer of medical tapes.

July 2017 Intertape Polymer Group Inc. announced the completion on July 1 of the previously-announced transaction to acquire substantially all of the assets of Canadian Technical Tape Ltd., a North American supplier of industrial and specialty tapes based in Montreal.

Feb 2017 California-based label and packaging company Avery Dennison has agreed to acquire China-based Yongle Tape Co. for total consideration of up to $245 million. Yongle is a prominent manufacturer of PVC tapes and pressure-sensitive harnessing for the automotive, electrical and communications industries.

Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market- Competitive Analysis

With the entry of industry players in pressure sensitive tapes segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the development of different varieties of product types. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

The key players of global pressure sensitive tapes market report include Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Berry Plastics Corporation, American Biltrite Inc., Jonson Tapes Limited, Adchem Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation. Some of the other important players in the market are Intertape Polymer Group, Advance Tapes International Limited, Tesa SE, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa Group, Shurtape Technologies, LLC and Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited.

Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market– Segments

The pressure sensitive tapes market has been divided on the basis of backing materials, products, application and region.

On The Basis Of Backing Material: Paper, PVC, Polypropylene, and others

On The Basis Of Product: Masking, Carton Sealing, Electrical, Double-sided, and others

On The Basis Of Application: Healthcare, Packaging, Construction, Manufacturing, and others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market- Regional Analysis

The global pressure sensitive tapes market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). APAC dominates the global pressure sensitive tapes market with its fastest growing market worldwide. It will expand at a stellar CAGR over the forecast period. The region is expected to show rapid growth in healthcare and construction sectors leading to a fast growing pressure sensitive tapes market. The increased government initiatives to improve medical & healthcare sector further fuels this market.

However, North America holds an impressive market share of pressure sensitive market and is expected to grow rapidly by 2022. It is followed by Europe which is also expected to grow at an encouraging CAGR respectively from 2016 to 2022.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pressure-sensitive-tapes-market-1620