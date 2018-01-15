By using the latest tech in digital dentistry technology, Orthodenco Orthodontic lab enables dentists in the country to provide treatments and appliances that match their patients’ needs.

[North Lauderdale, 01/15/2018] Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab has been providing dental clinics around the country with orthodontic appliances, digital scanning technology, and resin models. It guarantees speed and doesn’t sacrifice the accuracy and quality of the materials it creates. As a result, the lab provides valuable products that enable dentists to offer personalized care and treatments to patients.

Dentistry in the Digital Age

Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab uses digital scanners and 3D printing machinery to produce accurate scans and models of patients’ teeth, gums, and jaw. These are instrumental in producing dental appliances and prosthetics that fit patients perfectly.

The clinic is one of the laboratories in the country that can keep up with the global dental device market trends. Research and Markets, a global market research firm, predicts that the market will experience a marked growth until 2023. It also confirmed that 3D printing is now a mainstream practice in the dental industry and that tech companies are exploring its possible applications in other areas of dentistry.

All in all, the global 3D printing industry is poised to grow at a 31.5% CAGR accumulating a market value of $776.8 million by 2020.

Maximizing the Efficiency of Digital Dentistry

It’s easy to see why this segment of the dental industry is taking off. Digital technology makes the production process more efficient — a fact that Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab used to great advantage.

The laboratory functions as a partner to dental clinics. It provides intraoral scanners, among other things, which dentists use to produce accurate scans of their patients’ teeth and jaw. Dentists then send these scans and other specifications to the lab, where technicians create orthodontic appliances like aligners, distalizers, arches, and retainers.

Through this process, Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab can produce personalized dental appliances and models within the day.

“With digital orthodontics, creating custom-made dental appliances is easier and more efficient,” says the lab on its website. “We maximize its great benefits, as we utilize this technology alongside our state-of-the-art equipment, optimized delivery process, quality control, and, of course, personalized customer service.”

About Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab

Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab is a specialist laboratory that produces various kinds of dental appliances and treatment materials for dentists and orthodontists. Its produces ABO study models (for fabricating dental appliances) and consultation resin models (for demonstrating treatment plans and proper oral care techniques to patients and audiences) using the latest in 3D and dental technology.

View the clinic’s complete list of dental services at http://www.orthodenco.com/.