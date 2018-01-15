Market Overview:

The Global Market for organic cocoa has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 585 million at a CAGR of 12.16% by 2022. Diverse application for organic cocoa in various industries, majorly in chocolate production is likely to drive the global organic cocoa market over the forecast period.

America will dominate the organic cocoa market (in terms of value and volume both) with more than 60% of the market share and it is projected to reach a market value of more than USD 400 million at a CAGR of 14.27% by 2022. Africa is projected witness a high growth rate of 9.02% during the given period owning to rising population of cocoa farmers enrolling for organic certification. High demand for premium organic chocolate has increased the sale of organic cocoa on the global level. Rising demand for organic ingredients in functional food and beverages and personal care products has been playing a key role in the growth of the global organic cocoa market from last few years.

On the basis of application, confectionery and bakery based application will dominate the market based on high demand for organic chocolate in confectionery and bakery industries. Rising consumer’s preference for chemical-free healthy ingredients in food products is estimated to escalate its market share. Confectionery and bakery based application is projected to hold a major share of more than 40% and is evaluated to be growing at a CAGR of 10.92% during the given forecast period. Furthermore, functional food and beverage based application is hold the second largest share and will account for a market value of more than USD 40 Million in the global organic cocoa market.

Key Players:

Some of the leading players in the global organic cocoa market are: Olam (Uganda) Limited (Uganda), BT Cocoa (Indonesia), Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. (U.S.), Conacado Agroindustrial S.A.(Dominican Republic), Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland), Blommer chocolate company (U.S.), Mars Inc. (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Organic Cocoa Market Forecast till 2022:

Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for organic cocoa

To estimate market size by application and region

To understand the supply and demand dynamics of organic cocoa

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for CÃ´te d’Ivoire, Ghana, Peru, Indonesia and others

Company profiling of major players and competitive positioning for the organic cocoa market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of organic cocoa

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to Organic Cocoa market

Target Audience:

Organic cocoa manufacturers

Organic chocolate manufacturers

Organic functional food and beverage manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

