According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global skincare product industry looks good with opportunities in the areas of anti-aging, sun protection, body care lotion, and multi-functional skin cream. The global skincare product industry is expected to reach an estimated $135.1 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by value from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers for the growth for this market are increasing awareness among consumers about skin care and consumers’ inclination towards multi-functional skincare creams.

In this industry, facial care, body and hand care, depilatories, and sun care are the major segments by product type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the facial care segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the skincare product industry, facial care is expected to be the largest segment by value and volume. Growth in demand for skincare products is largely dependent on growing health awareness regarding sunburn damage and an increase in penetration of multi-functional skincare products in applications like anti-aging and skin lightening. Anti-aging creams are also combined with sun protection properties to be used as multifunctional skincare creams, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to the increasing population and rising per capita income in this region.

The APAC region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of the rise in population and in disposable income; also, there is increasing awareness about appearance, especially in India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

For business expansion, the report suggests innovation and new product development to produce skincare products which have excellent transparency, outstanding dispersing properties, and better functional benefits for the end user. The report further suggests the development of partnerships with customers to develop user friendly skincare products.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include multiple featured products, such as fairness creams with sun block features and sun care products with anti-aging effects. L’Oréal, Unilever PLC, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Kao Corporation, and Procter & Gamble are the major manufacturers of skincare products.

Lucintel, which is a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global skincare product industry and compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Skincare Product Industry 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy because it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global skincare product industry for personal care products as facial care, body and hand care, depilatories, and sun care as follows:

By product [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Units) for 2010 – 2021]:

• Facial care

– Anti-aging

– Moisturizer

– Cleanser and Scrub

– Others

• Body and Hand Care

– Body Care

– Hand Care

• Depilatories

• Sun care

– After Sun

– Self-Tanning

– Sun Protection

By region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Units) for 2010 – 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This 217-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Consumer Goods Report, Consumer Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Matrix.