The technological revolution that has surfaced on the face of the earth has digitalized all the industrial longitudes, thus, making room for online advertising market to skyrocket its sales and volume. The ubiquitous existence of gadgets, rise of Internet of Things (IoT), and propelling internet facilities are perpetually creating an online presence for all the masses. This shifts the imperative marketers to ensure that advertisement go online order to gain traction from a larger public. Besides this, online advertisements focus on inbound marketing techniques without intruding the personal space of the consumers and focus on subtly persuading the customer to delve into the offerings of the market. The global online advertising market is expected to immensely benefit from the psyche of the consumers who are turned off by traditional marketing methods such as one-to-one conversation, direct e-mails, cold calling, and trade shows. In this scenario, when online advertising entertains consumers with innovative graphical content tactics, the consumers pay attention to the product that is indirectly being promoted through the advert. Although the fundamental nature of online advertising is attractive to the viewers, there are pop-ups and random redirections on the web that agitate the viewers, thus, posing a threat to the market by alleviating efficiency.

Amongst the various geographical pockets, North America is expected to be the unruly regional leader due to a budding industry of videographers, social media managers, and online analysts who are bolstering the market. Moreover, U.S. is the hub of activities centered around online channeling, which shall further proliferate the market in North America.

Global Online Advertising Market: Overview

Also known as web advertising and Internet advertising, online advertising refers to the use of the Internet for marketing and advertising of products and services. Finding new customers, promoting new products, and diversification of revenue streams becomes easy with the use of online advertising. Paid search or pay-per-click advertising (PPC) is perhaps the most widely used type of online advertising. Paid search enables a person to find relevant terms and phrases (keywords), which form the basis of this type of advertising. Paid social advertising is another way of advertising via the Internet. It is also possible to combine the two types of advertising, in order to reap maximum benefits of these platforms.

Based on type, the global market for online advertising can be segmented into email marketing, banner marketing, social media optimization (SMO), online video advertising, search engine optimization (SEO), and local online advertising.

Global Online Advertising Market: Drivers and Restraints

The switch from traditional print media to online advertising is influenced by recent technological advancements in communication technologies. The increasing number of smartphone users worldwide, growing number of broadband service providers, and extensive usage of the internet by innumerable users are triggering the growth of the global market for online advertising.

As the creation of appealing banners and advertisements via online sources promises more attention from the customers, this platform is increasingly preferred by innumerable businesses over the globe. Also, online advertising can be more convenient and cost-efficient, at the same time offering a broader platform, when compared to traditional advertising using the television and the print media. Alarming degree of addiction to smart devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartphones has also been aiding market growth.

On the contrary, the presence of ad blockers aimed at eliminating advertisements form users’ webpages might limit the growth of the global market for online advertising. Moreover, several companies are grappling with the problem of transitioning from desktop to smartphone ads. This might also impede market expansion. However, the increasing dependence of people on Internet will ensure that the market for online advertising progresses rapidly, counteracting the negative impact of this restraint.

Global Online Advertising Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for online advertising can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, and North America. North America is likely to emerge as a prominent market for online advertising, with the U.S. contributing a significant share. High proliferation of online content, increasing consultation of online sources by purchasers, and significant amount of time spent online are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is slated to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period, promising a major chunk of share in the global market. India and China are the major markets in this region, on account of their increasing adoption of technology, extensive urbanization and industrialization, and encouraging government initiatives. As a number of market players are entering terrains such as food and beverage industry, the growth of the market in this region is further strengthened.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The global market for online advertising appears to be highly fragmented in terms of competition, owing to the presence of a large number of market players. A number of companies have been adopting mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to boost their profits.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for online advertising are Google Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Yahoo! Inc., AOL, Inc., MobGen B.V., eBay, Inc., LongJump CRM, Hulu, LLC, Facebook Inc., Percussion Software Inc., Twitter Inc., 6s Marketing, Salesforce.com Inc., Netsuite Inc., Zoho CRM Inc., Aplicor LLC, SAP AG, Single Grain LLC, Apple Inc., and Pandora Media.