There is an increasing awareness on the benefits of adopting mass notification systems among healthcare providers. According to a new report titled “Mass Notification System in Healthcare Market: Long Term Care End User Segment Anticipated to Register High Y-o-Y Growth Rates Throughout the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” that has been added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global mass notification system in healthcare market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the assessment period 2017-2027.

North America, led by the US, continues to be one of the leading markets for mass notification system around the globe. Awareness among healthcare providers in North America continues to be higher vis-à-vis other countries. The nursing homes, ambulatory care centers, and long-term care centers in the US continue to be strong proponents of mass notification systems. This is fuelling increasing adoption of mass notification system among healthcare service providers. North America continues to be one of the leading markets for mass notification system in healthcare, accounting for nearly 60% revenue share of the market.

In addition to North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is another key market for mass notification system in healthcare. There has been significant growth in the mass notification system market in APEJ, owing to a slew of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. The healthcare sector in APEJ has witnessed steady growth in the past decade or so, owing to the increase in government initiatives and funding. Decades of sustained growth has meant that many economies in the region now have the means to revamp their healthcare infrastructure and modernize it. These factors are likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the mass notification system in healthcare market in APEJ.

The report also offers holistic information and analysis on the end users that are driving the growth of the market. According to the report, there is an increasing trend among patients to opt for at-home treatment, which is necessitating the use of mass notification systems. Further, nursing homes are likely to account for a significant share of the overall revenues, and it is highly likely that the opportunities in nursing homes will be higher than that of long term care hospitals.

The report also offers a detailed information on the competitive landscape of the market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, Alert Media Inc.,Mircom Group of Companies, AtHoc, Everbridge, Honeywell International Inc., ONSOLVE, Singlewire Software, Desktop Alert, and Spok.

