Masking tapes, alternatively called sticky tapes, belong to the class of pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tape. They are made of thin, easy-to-tear paper and pressure-sensitive adhesive. They are primarily employed in painting, in order to mask the area which does not require painting. These tapes are available in a variety of widths and strengths, with their range determined on the basis of the strength of the adhesive.

The initial application of masking tape was utilized by painters. . Drafting tapes and ordinary household masking tapes are similar; however, the former has lower tack. It is used to adhere blueprints to a drawing board and its removal does not damage the drawing.

In the building and construction industry, the duration of the stay-on tapes determines their rating. Usually, 7- and 14-day tapes are employed, especially while painting. The tapes that are employed for longer days, typically, have less adhesive and are applied on smooth surfaces such as wallpapers and newly-painted walls.

Masking tapes are also employed to fix broken glass panes.

Typically, paper and plastic is utilized as backing material for masking tapes. Different varieties of paper such as crepe paper, washi paper, and kraft paper are used. Polymers such as polyamide, PVC, PET, and polyester are also utilized as backing materials. Polyester-based tapes are typically employed in electronics application. Glass cloth tapes are often used in powder coating and sandblasting operations.

Adhesives that are utilized in masking tapes are acrylic-based, silicone-based, and rubber-based. Among these, rubber-based tapes offer very high adhesion property, while acrylic-based can be employed across a wide range of temperatures.

Masking tapes are also used in decorative and DIY art purposes. They are available in varying patterns, shapes, colors, and sizes.

Masking Tapes Market Segmentation

Based on adhesive type, the market can be divided into acrylic-based, rubber-based, silicone-based, and others.

Based on backing material, the market can be segmented into foam, glass fiber, foil, papers, and plastics.

In terms of application, the market can be segregated into painting, spraying, general purpose, metal working, and high temperature applications.

Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into automotive, aerospace, building & construction, consumer goods, electricals & electronics, furniture & decorations, packaging, and others.

