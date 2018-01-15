At its most basic level, landscape gardening with Town and Country Gardens can mean the redesign of a small space like an urban balcony.

[LONDON, 15/1/2018] – A more ambitious project might include several spaces or a rolling landscape. Gardening is a form of expression that encompasses any area where plants can grow and people can enjoy them. Town and Country Gardens is committed to making landscape gardening work for everyone, regardless of their skills or investment level.

Town and Country Gardens – beginner landscape gardening

Starting out in landscape gardening can be as simple as identifying the ways in which an outdoor space needs to meet the lifestyle of the user. This begins to shape the design in a useful way.

Town and Country Gardens has plenty of experience identifying the different needs of their clients and blending them together. This means that landscape gardening can ensure that all members of a family can enjoy the same space. Someone might want an area where their children can play, for example, but also want to be able to hide something like a sandpit for when the adults want to enjoy the area in a different way.

Town and Country Gardens – improver landscape gardening

The next level of landscape gardening with Town and Country Gardens might include more consideration of aesthetics and utilising the hidden strengths of a space. Part of landscape gardening involves getting to know the climate, soil conditions and pre-existing features of an area. This can take some time and patience, as there may need to be seasonal observations. However, Town and Country Gardens can create a plan for a client that shows how progress is being made even over longer time periods.

Town and Country Gardens – expert landscape gardening

There are some intricate principles that underpin more advanced landscape gardening plans. Someone can gradually progress through the various levels with Town and Country Gardens or they can jump straight in at a more advanced level.

This might involve looking at the various lines that are incorporated into different views in the garden and considering how they relate to each other. There are also some set ratios that are considered aesthetically pleasing when seen in a landscape gardening plan.