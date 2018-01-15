The social media penetration has changed the way people live; now the same shift is happening in the way people make payments. Presently at the crowdfunding stage through means of Initial Coin Offer, KahnChat is a simple solution for both social connectivity and modern style of payment which supports both Crypto Currencies and fiat currencies.

Presently at the ICO stage, KahnChat, is an all inclusive solution for both social connectivity and online payment. KahnChat is designed to cover various payment services, helping its users make payments at a breeze and communicate deeper.

KahnChat is registered in the U.K giving it all the necessary legal framework backup and access to a team of dedicated who am driven by the passion to create a change. KahnChat relies on the cryptocurrency technology for fast, anonymous and secured money transfers for online purchases.

The Pre-ICO Sales are scheduled to start from 1st Feb – 3rd Feb with only 1 ETH to participate, and KahnChat is awarding the early supporters with an extra 25% bonus on the purchase during the Pre-ICO Sales period with just one condition ‘Registered Interest before 20th Jan 2018’. It’s not many days left but it still time to catch the plane before it takes off.

“We are proud to be a part of creating a new and interesting solution that can help people stay connected and make payments here. KahnChat is presently at the ICO stage. The app is designed to create a unique solution to both social networking and how mobile payment is done” Says David Kan

At just 0.6% transaction fee, KahnChat is a great deal for merchants, it is going to be a game changer. Unlike other payment processing companies, merchants using KahnChat will have access to their money instantly without any undue delays.

For more information, Follow the link at https://www.kahnchat.com

About KahnChat

KahnChat is an application name for Kahn Technology Ltd, a new startup company in the UK, currently in the process of getting funding for their project idea via Initial Coin Offering. The project idea is to develop a Mobile Payment system integrated into the Social Media app and support for the cryptocurrency.

