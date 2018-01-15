Market Highlights:

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked research report on “Global IT Asset Management Software Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Major companies including Microsoft, IBM, and HP among others offer IT asset management software into their product portfolio. Landesk Software upgraded the compatibility level to windows 10 and mobile. Symantec Corporation announced the encryption to everywhere in order to make software more secure. Microsoft provides SAM which is Software Asset Management which can be used to assess the strength of the existing infrastructure, process, and procedures. IBM offers Tivoli Asset Management software which is used for IT and effective management of IT assets life cycle. HP provides HPE asset manager which is complete asset portfolio management software and keeps provide features like hardware and software asset management, easy cloud chargeback, centralized contact management among other features.

IT Asset management software is that software which is used to monitor the IT assets in the organization. This software plays a very vital role in the cost minimization and excess purchase of IT Assets. It involves the identification and deep collection of information about hardware and software which are being used in the organization and helps in the purchase decision. The market is majorly driven by the growing demand for cloud-based IT asset management software. The key benefit of cloud-based IT asset management software is the associated cost benefit, especially due to its subscription-based pricing model. This subscription model allows enterprises to pay a subscription fee on a monthly or yearly basis.

Major key Players

ServiceNow, Inc. (US),

Microsoft Corporation (US),

BMC Software Inc. (US),

IBM Corporation (US),

HP Inc. (US),

Oracle Corp (US),

Dell Inc. (US),

LANDESK Software (US),

Samanage Ltd. (US),

Symantec Corp. (US),

Industry News

January 2018, Flexera Teams up with KPMG Australia for Software Asset Management. Flexera, announced teaming up with KPMG Australia to provide an end-to-end Software Asset Management (SAM) solution, leveraging Flexera’s market-leading SAM technologies and KPMG’s worldwide team of software license management professionals. Both Flexera and KPMG aim to reduce license consumption, which cuts software costs, lower ongoing spend on software licenses, maintenance and SaaS subscriptions, lower the risk and cost of software license audits, reduce the software footprint through rationalization and consolidation and provide IT strategy and operations groups visibility into software licensing and usage data to help understand how their applications are being consumed, support migration to cloud, and help with cost allocation of software and cloud services across organizations.

January 2018, Trimble Partners with CalAmp to Deliver Fleet and Asset Management Solutions. Trimble announced that CalAmp is supplying customized telematics tracking devices and systems management technology for Trimble’s Field Service Management (FSM) vehicle and asset monitoring solutions. Trimble will focus on the value-add fleet management, work management, diagnostics, driver safety and mobility software and cloud services that enable organizations to improve efficiency and productivity. The Trimble solutions allow fleet managers and equipment dealers to locate and monitor the health and utilization of their vehicles and equipment, and proactively manage maintenance.

December 2017, KB Asset Management Singapore Picks Eze Software. KB Asset Management Singapore Pte Ltd has engaged Eze Software to set up its portfolio management and accounting operations infrastructure to support its expansion plans. KB Asset Management Singapore Pte Ltd. is in the process of setting up a new offshore long/short fund in the Cayman Islands, set to launch in February 2018. The firm will be using Eze Portfolio Management & Accounting to support its operations.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of IT asset management software due to support from countries like the U.S. and Canada, as these countries are well developed and technologically advanced. Europe holds second position in prospect of market share due to heavy industrialization in past couple of years in various countries such as Germany, the U.K, France, the Netherlands and many others. IT Asset Management Software Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market.

