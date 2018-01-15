The report on global wearable camera provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global wearable camera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Wearable cameras are very small, discrete cameras housed as watches, glasses and other subtle wearable devices .Wearable Cameras record your experiences in a unique and first-person perspective. You can see yourself playing sports, interacting at parties and express your daily life.

Global wearable camera Market by Type

• Body Mount

• Head Mount

• Ear Mount & Smart Glass

Global wearable camera Market by Application

• Industrial

• Sports & Adventure

• Security

• Healthcare

Global wearable camera Market by Product

• Accessories

• Cameras

Global wearable camera Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Covered

• Drift Innovation Ltd

• Narrative AB

• GoPro Inc.

• Axon Enterprise, Inc.

• Pinnacle Response Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Vievu LLC

• Garmin Ltd.

• Xiaomi

• JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation

