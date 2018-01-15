“The Report Global Twinkies Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Twinkies

Twinkies are a type of confectionary made of sponge cake with cream filling. James Alexander Dewar invented Twinkies, and the first Twinkie was produced with banana cream filling. Factors like chances of food contamination, government regulations, and the emergence of local brands might limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. The leading players in the market are focusing on mergers and partnerships, and strategizing to expand their market presence. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global packaged food market owing to the growing awareness and increasing adoption of packaged foods.

Technavios analysts forecast the global twinkies market to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global twinkies market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of Twinkies to individual consumers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Twinkies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Hostess Brands

Grupo Bimbo

McKee Foods

pladis global

Yamazaki Baking

Other prominent vendors

Aryzta

B&G Foods

BreadTalk Group

Flowers Foods

REGENT FOOD

Walmart

Market driver

Introduction of new products and flavors

Market challenge

Product recalls

Market trend

Increasing demand for gluten-free products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Global Twinkies market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF PRODUCT FILLING

Global Twinkies market by vanilla filling

Global Twinkies market by chocolate filling

Global Twinkies market by banana filling

Global Twinkies market by other fillings

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Specialist retailers

Convenience stores and individual retailers

Others

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast

EMEA Market size and forecast

APAC Market size and forecast

Key leading countries

US Market size and forecast

Canada Market size and forecast

