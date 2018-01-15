“The Report Global Tooling Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Tooling
Metal cutting machine tools will remain the dominant segment, followed by machine tools accessories and metal forming tools, respectively. The global tooling market is dependent on the market dynamics of the global machine tools market. Industrial outputs that had taken a hit in many countries following the global economic recession of 2008 are at a stage of recovery. With the advent of industrial automation, key manufacturing industries, such as industrial machinery, aerospace, and automotive, are witnessing upward growth trajectories, which is evident in the stabilized global manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The global tooling market focusses on the different types of tooling used for the machining of metal and other materials and the key end-user industries. The tools considered in the report are the most widely used and vital to the machining sector.
Technavios analysts forecast the global tooling market to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476347
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tooling market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the tooling used in machine tools only. It includes tool bits used in the machine tool industry.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Tooling Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BIG KAISER Precision tooling
FRAISA
Guhring
Kennametal
Sandvik
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476347/global-tooling-market-research-reports/toc
Other prominent vendors
CERATIZIT
Hanjiang Tool
Ingersoll Cutting Tools/ ISCAR (IMC Group)
Jiangsu Feida Tools
KYOCERA Precision Tools
LMT Onsrud
MIKRON
Mitsubishi Materials
NACHI-FUJIKOSHI
NTK Cutting Tools
OSG
Seco
Shanghai Tool Works
Sumitomo Electric Carbide
UNION TOOL
vhf camfacture
Market driver
Increased adoption of HSS tools
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Fluctuating raw material prices
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Use of rotary turning in high-temperature alloys in aerospace industry
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476347/global-tooling-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Milling tools Market size and forecast
Drills Market size and forecast
Stationary tool inserts Market size and forecast
Turning tools Market size and forecast
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments