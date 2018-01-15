“The Report Global Tooling Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Tooling

Metal cutting machine tools will remain the dominant segment, followed by machine tools accessories and metal forming tools, respectively. The global tooling market is dependent on the market dynamics of the global machine tools market. Industrial outputs that had taken a hit in many countries following the global economic recession of 2008 are at a stage of recovery. With the advent of industrial automation, key manufacturing industries, such as industrial machinery, aerospace, and automotive, are witnessing upward growth trajectories, which is evident in the stabilized global manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The global tooling market focusses on the different types of tooling used for the machining of metal and other materials and the key end-user industries. The tools considered in the report are the most widely used and vital to the machining sector.

Technavios analysts forecast the global tooling market to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tooling market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the tooling used in machine tools only. It includes tool bits used in the machine tool industry.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Tooling Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BIG KAISER Precision tooling

FRAISA

Guhring

Kennametal

Sandvik

Other prominent vendors

CERATIZIT

Hanjiang Tool

Ingersoll Cutting Tools/ ISCAR (IMC Group)

Jiangsu Feida Tools

KYOCERA Precision Tools

LMT Onsrud

MIKRON

Mitsubishi Materials

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

NTK Cutting Tools

OSG

Seco

Shanghai Tool Works

Sumitomo Electric Carbide

UNION TOOL

vhf camfacture

Market driver

Increased adoption of HSS tools

Market challenge

Fluctuating raw material prices

Market trend

Use of rotary turning in high-temperature alloys in aerospace industry

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Milling tools Market size and forecast

Drills Market size and forecast

Stationary tool inserts Market size and forecast

Turning tools Market size and forecast

