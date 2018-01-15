Gurin Professional Fibre Optic Otoscope, available on Santamedical’s website, is a high-quality product which can easily be employed in clinical practice as well as home uses. The device gives bright illumination and good visualization of the interior of the ear. The scratch-proof glass and chrome plating do the trick to improve device’s life.

The otoscope is an instrument which is used to visualize inside of your ear up to the eardrum. The device is used in clinical as well as home settings. Household use of otoscope has gone up in recent time. This has a special utility if you have kids at home who are more prone to upper respiratory infections which at times cause an earache in them.

Santamedical and Gurin both have been reputed brands in marketing healthcare products. Recently brand Gurin has launched its new otoscope. Gurin Professional Fibre Optic Otoscope is available online on www.santamedical.com. The product is a high fidelity one which makes it fit for professional clinical practice. At the same time, it’s reasonable price makes it suitable for home uses too. The device is fitted with a bright 2.5 volts halogen bulb which gives good illumination for visualizing eardrum and ear canal. It works on an alkaline battery which is accommodated within the handle of the device. The instrument head sits with a snap on the handle and makes the attachment easy. The device is chrome plated and the glass of the head is specially coated to make it scratch resistant. The device also comes with eight spare specula which make it ideal for use in clinical settings. The device comes in a leatherette bag which protects the device over and over. The device is available on Santamedical’s website. The pricing has been very very competitive and the quality of the product is beyond questions. So, no waiting anymore, just order this otoscope today if you are looking for a good quality otoscope.