About Wheelchair
The global wheelchair market is a key part of the global clinical mobility aids market. From a top-down perspective, Technavio has analyzed the global clinical mobility aids market as a parent market to set the context in which the global wheelchair market will be analyzed. The global clinical mobility aids market includes both low-end and high-end products. Low-end mobility aids include canes, walkers, and crutches. They are commonly used by the geriatric population. On the other hand, high-end mobility aids such as manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs are preferred in healthcare facilities to provide patients with the required mobility during their hospital stay.
Technavios analysts forecast the global wheelchair market to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wheelchair market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Wheel Chair Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Invacare
Medical Depot
Nova Medicals
Ostrich Mobility
Ottobock
Permobil
Sunrise Medical
Other prominent vendors
21st Century Scientific
Hoveround
Karma Mobility
Magic Mobility
Medline Industries
Market driver
Enhanced post-treatment services
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Automation of manually operated products
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Overview
Comparison by product
Global manual wheelchair market
Global powered wheelchair market
Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
