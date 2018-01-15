“The Report Global Wheel Chair Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Wheelchair

The global wheelchair market is a key part of the global clinical mobility aids market. From a top-down perspective, Technavio has analyzed the global clinical mobility aids market as a parent market to set the context in which the global wheelchair market will be analyzed. The global clinical mobility aids market includes both low-end and high-end products. Low-end mobility aids include canes, walkers, and crutches. They are commonly used by the geriatric population. On the other hand, high-end mobility aids such as manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs are preferred in healthcare facilities to provide patients with the required mobility during their hospital stay.

Technavios analysts forecast the global wheelchair market to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% during the period 2018-2022.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

Invacare

Medical Depot

Nova Medicals

Ostrich Mobility

Ottobock

Permobil

Sunrise Medical

Other prominent vendors

21st Century Scientific

Hoveround

Karma Mobility

Magic Mobility

Medline Industries

Market driver

Enhanced post-treatment services

Market trend

Automation of manually operated products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Overview

Comparison by product

Global manual wheelchair market

Global powered wheelchair market

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

