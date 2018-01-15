“The Report Global Watermelon Seeds Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Watermelon Seeds
Watermelon seeds are not consumed in the raw form. However, they are consumed as a snack food when roasted and spiced with flavored additives. They belong to the superfood seed family, which also includes seeds like pumpkin, chia, flax, hemp, and quinoa seeds. The global superfood seeds market is the immediate parent market for the global watermelon seeds market. The parent market is projected to witness a moderate growth as the demand for organic, dietetic, nutritious, gluten-free and low-calorie superfood seed products is gradually rising in the major markets of superfood seed-based products in the world.
Technavios analysts forecast the global watermelon seeds market to grow at a CAGR of 13.41% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global watermelon seeds market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from various geographical regions and the sales data of the various major vendors operating in the global watermelon seeds market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Watermelon Seeds Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Origene Seeds
Qiaqia Food
Rizhao Golden Nut Group
RIZWAN SEED COMPANY
Vilmorin
Other prominent vendors
Syngenta
Hazera
TOKITA SEED
Emerald Seed
Tajagroproducts
HiSupplier.com Online
Market driver
Increasing obesity levels and rising health consciousness among consumers
Market challenge
Intense competition from other superfood seeds
Market trend
Growing influence of veganism
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Global foodservice, retail food products, and industrial usage-based watermelon seeds market
Global beauty and healthcare usage-based watermelon seeds market
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
