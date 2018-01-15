“The Report Global Wafer Mounter Equipment Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Wafer Mounter Equipment
Wafer mounters are a part of the wafer fabrication process. After wafer grinding is carried out, the wafer is mounted on a metal frame for film or tape to be applied to it. This process is called wafer mounting. This becomes an essential step in the overall fabrication process as the film or tape reduces particulate contamination, thereby ensuring a highly efficient semiconductor device or component.
Technavios analysts forecast the global wafer mounter equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wafer mounter equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of wafer mounter equipment to the end-user sectors.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Wafer Mounter Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Advanced Dicing Technologies
DISCO
Semiconductor Equipment
Other prominent vendors
Lintec (Adwill)
Longhill Industries
NITTO DENKO
POWATEC
Syagrus Systems
Takatori
Technovision
ULTRON SYSTEMS
Market driver
Increase in capital spending
Market challenge
Complexity of technology transitions
Market trend
Increase in the wafer size
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
Semiconductor value chain
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
300 mm (12 inches) Market size and forecast 2016-2021
200 mm (8 inches) Market size and forecast 2016-2021
150 mm (6 inches) Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
Segmentation by product type
