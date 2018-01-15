“The Report Global Vacuum Lifter Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Vacuum Lifter

Vacuum lifters are widely used in the glass industry, manufacturing facilities, construction sector, and warehouses for handling various flat and curved-surface materials. Vacuum lifters are used in the handling and logistics of float glass sheets in glass manufacturing facilities and for window and body installation in automotive manufacturing. In addition, they are used for the glazing of buildings, concrete slab handling during construction, pipe laying and handling cartons, and for material handling in warehouses and distribution centers.

Technavios analysts forecast the global vacuum lifter market to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Vacuum Lifter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Aardwolf

ANVER

Bystronic glass

J. SCHMALZ

Wood’s Powr-Grip

Other prominent vendors

ACIMEX (CBE GROUP)

FEZER

Barbaric

Biesse Group

Carl Stahl

Elephant

Fukoku

GIS

Ingersoll-Rand

Kilner Vacuumation

NATSU Machine

Ox Worldwide (Cargo Flet Blasant)

PALFINGER

Probst

Scaglia INDEVA

SKANVEIR

TAWI

Caldwell

Timmer

UniMove Vacuum Lifters

Vaculex (Piab)

VACU-LIFT

Market driver

Rise in global constructions

Market challenge

Slowdown in Chinese economy

Market trend

Adoption of automation in various industries

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Industrial manufacturing market size & forecast

Construction market size & forecast

Automotive market size & forecast

Chemical and pharmaceutical market size & forecast

Others market size & forecast

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC market size & forecast

EMEA market size & forecast

Americas market size & forecast

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

