“The Report Global Vacuum Lifter Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Vacuum Lifter
Vacuum lifters are widely used in the glass industry, manufacturing facilities, construction sector, and warehouses for handling various flat and curved-surface materials. Vacuum lifters are used in the handling and logistics of float glass sheets in glass manufacturing facilities and for window and body installation in automotive manufacturing. In addition, they are used for the glazing of buildings, concrete slab handling during construction, pipe laying and handling cartons, and for material handling in warehouses and distribution centers.
Technavios analysts forecast the global vacuum lifter market to grow at a CAGR of 7.24% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476213
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vacuum lifter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the 7.24
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Vacuum Lifter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Aardwolf
ANVER
Bystronic glass
J. SCHMALZ
Wood’s Powr-Grip
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476213/global-vacuum-lifter-market-research-reports/toc
Other prominent vendors
ACIMEX (CBE GROUP)
FEZER
ANVER
Barbaric
Biesse Group
Carl Stahl
Elephant
Fukoku
GIS
Ingersoll-Rand
Kilner Vacuumation
NATSU Machine
Ox Worldwide (Cargo Flet Blasant)
PALFINGER
Probst
Scaglia INDEVA
SKANVEIR
TAWI
Caldwell
Timmer
UniMove Vacuum Lifters
Vaculex (Piab)
VACU-LIFT
Market driver
Rise in global constructions
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Slowdown in Chinese economy
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Adoption of automation in various industries
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476213/global-vacuum-lifter-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Industrial manufacturing market size & forecast
Construction market size & forecast
Automotive market size & forecast
Chemical and pharmaceutical market size & forecast
Others market size & forecast
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC market size & forecast
EMEA market size & forecast
Americas market size & forecast
Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments