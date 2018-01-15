“The Report Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Urine Collection Devices
Urinary catheters are urinary collection devices that are inserted into the bladder through the urethra to drain urine. The process is known as catherization. Urinary catheterization is performed when people are unable to urinate naturally using a toilet, bedpan, or urinal bedside commode. Urinary catheters are generally inserted to drain the bladder before a surgical procedure. They are also used during recovery from serious illness and to collect urine for urological analysis. Urinary catheters are also used for patients who have conditions such as urinary incontinence, urine retention, multiple sclerosis, dementia, and after surgery for the prostate. These devices are made of latex, polyurethane, rubber, or silicon.
Technavios analysts forecast the global urine collection devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global urine collection devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of urine collection devices.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
B.Braun Melsungen
C.R. Brad
Coloplast
Hollister
Teleflex
Other prominent vendors
Cook Medical
Medline Industries
Medtronic
Thermo Fischer Scientific
Market driver
Increasing prevalence of CKD
Market trend
Increase in awareness about hygiene
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Overview
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Overview
Comparison by product
Urinary catheters
Urine collection accessories
Urine bags
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Overview
Hospitals
Clinics
