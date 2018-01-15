“The Report Global Thermoelectric Modules Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Thermoelectric Modules
Thermoelectric modules are semiconductor cooling devices, which work using the movement of heat when current flows through the junction of two distinct metals. Therefore, when a low voltage DC power source is applied to the thermoelectric module, heat will be transferred from one side to the other via the module. These modules offer several advantages over the traditional cooling systems such as accurate temperature control and cycling, compact formfactor, energy efficiency, low power consumption, robust and durable design, fully reversible switch in polarity, and rapid response time. As a result of such benefits, thermoelectric modules find applications in automotive (climate control seats of automobiles), consumer electronics (ACs and dryers), aerospace and defense, healthcare (biotechnology), industrial (cooling chillers), and telecommunication (optical communications) sectors. However, the cost of these modules is expensive compared with the conventional cooling and refrigeration systems, which is hampering their adoption. Therefore, vendors will focus on developing cost-effective thermoelectric modules that offer efficiency, reliability, and increased precision to gain a competitive advantage in the market during the forecast period.
Technavios analysts forecast the global thermoelectric modules market to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermoelectric modules market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price (ASP) of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Thermoelectric Modules Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Ferrotec
KELK
Laird
II-VI Marlow
Other prominent vendors
RMT
Tellurex
Thermion
TE Technology
Market driver
Increased construction activities
Market challenge
Capital intensity of HVAC systems
Market trend
Growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
