About Thermal Insulation Coating

Thermal insulation is a process to prevent the heat flow between objects. The thermal insulation coating is commonly available in solid, liquid, or semi-liquid forms, which helps prevent the heat flow between different objects. The coating significantly helps reduce the heat loss. Thermal insulation coating has high thermal co-efficiency and low conductivity, which help prevent the objects from ultraviolet (UV) and infrared lights. These coatings also provide personnel protection. R-value is used to measure the resistance to heat flow. Therefore, the higher the R-value, the higher the heat resistance. Thermal insulation is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce the carbon footprint as less energy is required to limit the transmission of heat to the environment. Therefore, thermal insulated residential and non-residential buildings are less affected by changes in temperature.

Technavios analysts forecast the global thermal insulation coating market to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermal insulation coating market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

Jotun

PPG Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Other prominent vendors

Cabot

Carboline

Grand Polycoats

KANSAI PAINT

The Bayou Companies

Mascoat

Nippon Paint

Sharpshell Industrial Solutions

Superior Products International

Synavax

Tenaris

Market driver

Growing demand from manufacturing industries

Market challenge

Volatile raw material prices

Market trend

Increase in R&D activities

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global thermal insulation coating market by manufacturing

Global thermal insulation coating market by automotive and transportation

Global thermal insulation coating market by building and construction

Global thermal insulation coating market by aerospace and defense

Global thermal insulation coating market by others

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

