About Thermal Insulation Coating
Thermal insulation is a process to prevent the heat flow between objects. The thermal insulation coating is commonly available in solid, liquid, or semi-liquid forms, which helps prevent the heat flow between different objects. The coating significantly helps reduce the heat loss. Thermal insulation coating has high thermal co-efficiency and low conductivity, which help prevent the objects from ultraviolet (UV) and infrared lights. These coatings also provide personnel protection. R-value is used to measure the resistance to heat flow. Therefore, the higher the R-value, the higher the heat resistance. Thermal insulation is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce the carbon footprint as less energy is required to limit the transmission of heat to the environment. Therefore, thermal insulated residential and non-residential buildings are less affected by changes in temperature.
Technavios analysts forecast the global thermal insulation coating market to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermal insulation coating market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Akzo Nobel
Jotun
PPG Industries
The Dow Chemical Company
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Other prominent vendors
Cabot
Carboline
Grand Polycoats
KANSAI PAINT
The Bayou Companies
Mascoat
Nippon Paint
Sharpshell Industrial Solutions
Superior Products International
Synavax
Tenaris
Market driver
Growing demand from manufacturing industries
Market challenge
Volatile raw material prices
Market trend
Increase in R&D activities
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Global thermal insulation coating market by manufacturing
Global thermal insulation coating market by automotive and transportation
Global thermal insulation coating market by building and construction
Global thermal insulation coating market by aerospace and defense
Global thermal insulation coating market by others
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
