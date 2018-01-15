“The Report Global Tahini Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Tahini
Tahini is a paste made of ground sesame seeds, which is mainly consumed in the Middle Eastern region as it is an important ingredient in food products like hummus. Tahini is a good source of calcium, protein, and B vitamins. It is also a source of essential fatty acids, which have multiple benefits such as they are required for healthy skin. Tahini also contains vitamin E, which is also considered to be beneficial in reducing the rate of aging. Tahini is a rich source of protein; it has the equivalent or more amount of protein than milk, soy, and nuts.
Technavios analysts forecast the global tahini market to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tahini market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of tahini sold to individual customers as well as to foodservice customers through various retail outlets, which include, but are not limited to, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and online channel.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Tahini Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Al Wadi Al Akhdar
El Rashidi El Mizan
HAITOGLOU BROS
Halwani
Prince Tahina
Other prominent vendors
Al-Seedawi Sweets
Carwari International
Dipasa
FIRAT
Kevala
MounirBissat
SESAJAL
Sunshine International Foods
Market driver
Growing demand for ethnic dishes
Market challenge
Fluctuations in raw material prices
Market trend
Increasing consumption of tahini paste and sauce in foodservice sector
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
Market overview
Global tahini market
Five forces analysis
PART 05: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Global tahini market by application
Global tahini market by application 2016-2021
Global tahini market for sauces and dips
Global tahini market for pastes and spreads
Global tahini market for desserts and other sweets
PART 06: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA market size & forecast
Americas market size & forecast
APAC market size & forecast
Key leading countries
