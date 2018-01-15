“The Report Global Tahini Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Tahini

Tahini is a paste made of ground sesame seeds, which is mainly consumed in the Middle Eastern region as it is an important ingredient in food products like hummus. Tahini is a good source of calcium, protein, and B vitamins. It is also a source of essential fatty acids, which have multiple benefits such as they are required for healthy skin. Tahini also contains vitamin E, which is also considered to be beneficial in reducing the rate of aging. Tahini is a rich source of protein; it has the equivalent or more amount of protein than milk, soy, and nuts.

Technavios analysts forecast the global tahini market to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tahini market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of tahini sold to individual customers as well as to foodservice customers through various retail outlets, which include, but are not limited to, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and online channel.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Tahini Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

El Rashidi El Mizan

HAITOGLOU BROS

Halwani

Prince Tahina

Other prominent vendors

Al-Seedawi Sweets

Carwari International

Dipasa

FIRAT

Kevala

MounirBissat

SESAJAL

Sunshine International Foods

Market driver

Growing demand for ethnic dishes

Market challenge

Fluctuations in raw material prices

Market trend

Increasing consumption of tahini paste and sauce in foodservice sector

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

Market overview

Global tahini market

Five forces analysis

PART 05: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global tahini market by application

Global tahini market by application 2016-2021

Global tahini market for sauces and dips

Global tahini market for pastes and spreads

Global tahini market for desserts and other sweets

PART 06: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA market size & forecast

Americas market size & forecast

APAC market size & forecast

Key leading countries

