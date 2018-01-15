“The Report Global Synthetic Biology Workstation Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Synthetic Biology Workstation
The global synthetic biology workstation market is segmented by application into pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and agriculture, biochemicals, biofuels, and others. The others segment comprises regenerative medicine: bioplastics, biopolymers, and rubber. Advances in molecular biology applications in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are accelerating synthetic biology research studies, which is a major factor for the growth of this segment. The growing number of synthetic biology research studies, in turn, will positively influence the market penetration of synthetic biology workstations.
Technavios analysts forecast the global synthetic biology workstation market to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global synthetic biology workstation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Synthetic Biology Workstation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Hudson Robotics
Intrexon
Synthetic Genomics
Tecan
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
Biosero
Don Whitley Scientific
GenScript
Hamilton
LABCYTE
LGR
Zymergen
Market driver
Increasing applications of synthetic biology
Market trend
Growing number of startups in synthetic biology
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Overview
Comparison by application
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology
Food and agriculture
Biochemicals
