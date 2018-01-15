Global Green Coating Market Information by Type (Powder Coatings, Radiation Cure Coatings, Waterborne Coatings and High Solids Coating), by Application (Industrial, Architectural, Automotive, Packaging and others.) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Coating is a layer of a substance spread over a surface as for protection or decoration. Any coating that does not pollute the environment or indirectly reduces pollution during any of its stages can be termed as green coating. The growth of the end use industries is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the coating manufacturers have shifted their focus to bio-based coating due to stringent regulatory standards of REACH, EPA, and other environment & health care agencies. However, economic slowdown in U.S. and Europe may hamper the growth of green coating market. Green coating market is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 5% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Green Coating Market:

APAC dominates the green coating market followed by North America and Europe. Growth in the industrial sector and increasing the consumer focus towards the benefits of green coatings are some factors driving the growth of this market in APAC region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest pace during the forecasted period.

Key Players:

The key players of global Green Coating market report include- Axalta Coating System, Allnex S.a r.l., Momentive, Omnova Solutions, Bayer Material Science, Valspar Corporation, Arkema Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, DSM, and PPG Industries.

The report for Global Green Coating Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

