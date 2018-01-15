Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Digital Content Creation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2024“

In recent years, the technological world has witnessed a tremendous shift from analog to digital technology. Digital technology has played an important role in augmenting the rise of digital content creation. In past few years, digital content creation market has observed huge demand from small businesses to large enterprises. Digital content include text, images, audio, graphics, animations, and video files. Organizations from different industry verticals have adopted digital content format to promote their brand, product or any other information. The widespread of social media such as, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and others have created an enormous demand for digital content in the modern age. Nowadays, social media is one of the easiest medium to reach a large number of viewers in a very short time. Thus, marketers have concentrated their marketing strategy to explore this medium through digital content, in order to target maximum customers.

The remarkable rise in the creation of digital content creators can be attributed to the advancement of smart technologies and electronic gadgets. The growing popularity of smartphones, tablets and e-Readers, have significantly increased the number of digital content viewers. Moreover, e-commerce industry is observing a spontaneous growth that has further added to use of digital content, to display their products images, videos, and catalogues online. Furthermore, creation of rich media content has been adopted on a large scale by organizations, considering the high-impact format and other benefits of rich media content over standard banner ads. Cloud services can be considered as a major factor to accelerate the digital content, by providing virtual storage place and facility to access the stored content from multiple platforms at any time.

The digital content creation market can be segmented on the basis of its end-use industry and geography. On the basis of end-use industry, the global digital content creation market is segmented into media and entertainment, healthcare, education, government and public, manufacturing, museums and art, retail, and hospitality. Further, the market for digital content creation is segmented on the basis of different geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Media and entertainment and museums & art sectors are the major adopter of digital content, considering its core business activities related to collection of images, audio, videos and others. While retail sector is anticipated to be the fastest growing sector in terms of digital content adoption, to promote their wide product portfolio and reduce the time-to-market. Furthermore, education sector is anticipated to create a huge market for digital content creators, considering the flourishing e-learning industry. The digital content for education sector include, online seminars, videos, online database, periodicals etc.

Due to fast adoption of technology and advanced digital infrastructure North America accounts for the major share of digital content creation, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America are expected to create huge opportunities for digital content in coming years considering the rise in adoption of technology in the region, with economic growth. Developing countries such as India and Brazil are focused on developing strong internet infrastructure and digital technology, which is expected to generate vast opportunities for digital content vendors in coming years.

The competitive landscape in digital content is getting intense with creative organizations and big players trying to explore the fast growing market. The major companies operating in the digital content creation market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Corel Corporation, Apple, Inc., Avid Technology, Inc., Magix GmbH, Acrolinx GmbH, and Arcsoft, Inc.

