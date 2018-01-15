Automotive Power Electronics includes a number of components which are responsible for making the vehicle run efficiently. The application of solid-state devices like diode, thyristors, silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR), gate turn-off thyristors, bipolar junction transistor (BJT), TRIAC, Power MOSFET etc., is vital for control and alteration of electric power. All of this together forms the power electronics in automobiles. Further, automotive electronics includes HEV main inverter, modern electric power steering, braking system, central body control and seat control. Recently, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has added a new report focusing on the market of power electronics in automobiles. This research report is titled “Automotive Power Electronics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, which discusses opportunities and trends prevailing in the worldwide market.

Request a Free PDF Sample @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4007

As per active research findings, the advent of high frequency as well as high power switching devices has worked to create a comprehensive application of power electronic converters to manage energy conversion and motion control. Moreover, rising installations of advanced driver assistance systems, together with growing preference of vehicle electrifications focused at power electronics equipment manufacturers is working to push the global automotive power electronics market. This research report starts with the research scope and objectives. Further, the readers can gain information about market taxonomy and product overview. The executive summary as well as market dynamics are available that present detailed knowledge about the drivers, restraints and opportunities.

The later section offers a deep insight about the market segmentation. This report has been carefully bifurcated on the basis of electric vehicle, application and vehicle type. On the basis of electric vehicle, this concerned market has been segregated as battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). Further, based on vehicle type, the primary vehicles targeted in the report are passenger car (PC) and commercial vehicle (CV).

Read the full report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/automotive-power-electronics-market

On the regional front, this report is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. For each of the regions, the market size and forecast has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with proper CAGR (%) during 2017-2025.

The final section discourses prime details about the major players operating in the global automotive power electronics market. Some of the prime companies mentioned in the report are Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm, Ins. and NXP Semiconductors N.V. This section of the report focuses on company profiling covering company overview, major business strategies adopted, market revenues and SWOT analysis.

Leave a Query @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4007

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/