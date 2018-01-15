Shenzhen, Guangdong (webnewswire) January 13, 2018 – Eelink, one of the recognised names in GPS tracking solutions, introduces the TPT02 temperature monitoring GPS tracker that provides a practical fleet management solution. The tracking device is best described as one of the best cold chain monitoring devices that offer real-time solutions for safe, easy and cost-effective cold chain supplies. According to the company, the tracking device will allow a person to preserve the quality of temperature sensitive products in transit.

A spokesperson for the company explained, “Our TPT02 monitoring system is a cost-effective, cloud-based GPS and temperature monitor that actively tracks the temperature and freshness of your vehicle’s cargo. It is ideal for all sorts of transportation methods, and this GPS tracker with temperature sensor gives you full visibility of your supply chain to make monitoring easy.”

This wireless temperature monitoring device not only enables preserving the quality of temperature sensitive items, but also displays status updates as they happen in real time. This way, the TPT02 will help minimise wastes, preserve great freshness and make sure the products are stored at the right temperature during cold chain transportation. As instant results are provided by the device, prompt action can be taken to prevent any hassle or wastage.

“If you are transporting fruits, vegetables, dairy, or Pharmaceutical products that are easily perishable, then the TPT02 tracker will be perfect for you. This state-of-the-art cold chain transportation system will offer you the right solution to keep track of the freshness and quality of your products throughout transit. Our device is equipped with a complete suite of sensors offering integrated vehicle information and data, which shall be required to identify any possible pitfalls and rectify the same to increase your business productivity,” clarified the spokesperson.

Alongside TPT02, the company also unveiled the GPT15 lost baggage tracker device that will help Travellers to monitor the location of their luggage. With its dedicated smartphone app, users can easily pinpoint the location of their luggage that would be displayed on the map in real time.

Eelink is already recognised as a manufacturer of customer friendly GPS tracking solutions that are easy to setup and use. Their devices comply with the highest quality standards and seem to last for years.

About Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd.:

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of GPS tracking devices and offers cost effective GPS tracking solutions for their customers.

