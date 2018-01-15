JMC Equipment offers a financing plan to make purchasing equipment smoother and more convenient for their clients.

[Dover, 01/15/2018] – JMC Equipment sells affordable automotive equipment without compromising their quality. Their clients are either individual car owners or repair shop companies in need of specific parts and equipment. Besides selling parts and equipment, the company performs car lift installations, as well as a financing plan for clients who need it.

JMC Equipment Financing

Not everyone can purchase bulk equipment and pay the full amount outright. JMC Equipment understands how that situation can become a little difficult for customers.

To make purchasing more relaxed for clients, JMC Equipment has teamed up with Paramount Financial to offer them a hassle-free financial plan. The advantages of applying for financing through JMC Equipment include:

• Same day approval – No need for their clients to keep calling or going back just to get their financial plan application approved. They understand that clients may have their own business to run, and might not have that much free time on their hands.

• Full funding – With the right qualifications, it is possible for Paramount Financial to finance the client’s purchase at 100%.

• Preserving existing credit – A client’s credit lines can stay open to other business needs.

• No-strings funding – Paramount Financial is not a bank; therefore, it will not need liens from the client, nor will it require mid-term re-qualification. Clients only need to apply, get approved, and move on.

About JMC Equipment

With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, JMC Equipment puts its customers first and ensures that any question is answered until their customer is as knowledgeable as any expert. This family-owned and operated business leverages on wisdom and experience garnered over two decades, providing clients what they need at the best prices.

For more information, visit https://jmcautomotiveequipment.com/.