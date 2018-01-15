Mumbai, January 2018: As the country gears up to celebrate its 69th Republic Day, Hotel Sahara Star is set to welcome its guests with enticing special vegetarian buffet spread so huge you would not know what to eat and what to miss! 26 varieties for each course over 100 vegetarian dishes to choose from. What’s more, also enjoy unlimited beer.

Our Culinary master have donned their white toques and are buzzing to pay a culinary tribute to a meal splashed with All Veg Multi cuisine Buffet over lunch featuring 26 choices of each course meal on the buffet spread i.e 26 range of Mocktails, 26 types of Salads, 26 options of Main Course, 26 Varieties of lentils & Rice, 26 choice of Indian breads and 26 variety of desserts. Chefs Rupesh and Restaurant Manager Harish Dosad will proudly greet you with the National Flag as a lapel pin, as you head to Earthplate to savor and indulge.

The theme “Unity in Diversity” sets the mood for the day and will be highlighted to commemorate this special occasion. The entire delectable spread will be a combination of culinary assortments of from northern & southern India to scrumptious spicy recipes from the east & west, reflecting the colors and flavors from across this diverse sub continent!

“Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony and progress in India and celebrate this symbolic day with Hotel Sahara Star”

Date: 26th January 2018

Timings: 12:30 PM to 4 PM

Price: Rs. 2600/- inclusive of taxes and unlimited beer

Reservation & Information: Tel: (91-22) 3980 7444

Email :info@saharastar.com