Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP (U.S.), Winbond Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Nanya Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Powerchip Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Qimonda (Germany), Transcend Information (Taiwan), Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan) SamsungElectronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Dynamic Random-Access Memory Market.

Dynamic Random-Access Memory Global Market – Overview

The global dynamic random-access memory market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to increasing popularity of mobile devices among people, which is propelling the Dynamic random-access memory market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of dynamic random-access memory is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2027).

The global dynamic random-access memory market is driven due to high penetration of smart devices such as smartphone, tablet, smart wearable as well as in mobile device, computing device, server and others which are boosting the market growth dynamic random-access memory. It is used to run data or command for computer processor. With the increasing adoption of technologies and growing demand of modern equipment are propelling the dynamic random-access memory market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry News

December 20, 2017 – Samsung has come up with smallest 8-gigabit DDR4 RAM chip by using its second-generation 10-nanometer manufacturing tech that run 10 percent faster than the last generation. With these chip, the company is planning to accelerate its product of next-generation DRAM chips and system in the market globally.

July 18, 2017 – Samsung Electronics has increased the production of 8GB HBM2 of DRAM with 256GB/s memory bandwidth that will boost the DRAM performance for the most data-intensive, high-performance applications. The company is moving towards a new growth engine for the global memory industry.

May 20, 2016– Samsung Electronics has introduced its new product which is 10 nano meter LPDDR4 6GB DRAM chip to a mobile conference in the China. This new chips in smartphone offers a 50 percent greater density than existing 8GB dies and other features as well.

April 05, 2016 – Samsung Electronics has increased its competition of DRAM market by increasing the mass production of 10-nanometer (nm) class, 8-gigabit (GB) DDR4 (double-data-rate-4) DRAM chips as DDR4 are widely used in production of memory for personal computers and IT networks. This will accelerate the industry-wide shift to advanced DDR4 products.

Dynamic Random-Access Memory Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of Dynamic random-access memory appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Dynamic random-access memory Global Market – Segmentation

The Dynamic random-access memory Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises C Asynchronous DRAM, FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM, EDO (Extended Data Output) DRAM, BEDO (Burst Extended Data Output) DRAM, SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM) and RDRAM (Rambus DRAM) and others.

Segmentation by Memory: Comprises 2 Giga Byte, 4 Giga Byte, 8Giga Byte & Among Others.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Consumer electronics (Personal Computers & Mobile Devices), gaming and consoles among others.

Segmentation by DRAM Category: Comprises Component DRAM, Module DRAM among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Dynamic random-access memory Global Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is dominating the global Dynamic Random Access Memory Market with the largest market share due to due to the increasing manufacture of dynamic random-access memory in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil and others, which is propelling the market growth in this region and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2027. Dynamic random-access memory market in North America market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2027 due to rapid due to due emergence of new devices in the computing field which includes hybrid device and ultra-thin notebooks in which dynamic random-access memory are widely used. The European market for dynamic random-access memory market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2027).

